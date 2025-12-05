Knicks’ Guerschon Yabusele Claps Back at Fan After China Post

Guerschon Yabusele's first season with the New York Knicks hasn't been anything close to what fans hoped out of the marquee free agent signee. He's failed to replicate any of the impressive statistics he's previously posted, a byproduct of the nebulus role he plays on the team, and that's resulted in inconsistent minutes for the soon-to-be 30-year-old forward.

Regardless of his play, he's kept his head up online, regularly posting game day graphics heading into each Knicks matchup. Followers of the Knicks have, characteristically, let him hear about how he's disappointed through the first quarter of the regular season, and the usually-positive Yabusele let off a little bit of steam against one fan in particular.

An X user quote tweeted one of Yabusele's latest graphics with "Get ready to learn China buddy," one of the most common digs players receive when they're failing to meet the NBA's on-court standards. Yabusele, ever the professional, responded bluntly with a bit of bite. "I've been there already nothing new buddy," he wrote.

Guerschon Yabusele on X: pic.twitter.com/Y1uJiaCVGK — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 5, 2025

The Overseas Veteran

Yabusele's victorious comeback to the NBA made it easy to forget where he comes from, outside of his obvious French heritage.

The former first-round draft pick spent half of a decade away from America's top league after a few disappointing seasons with the Boston Celtics, rebuilding his game with with a few notable stops in Spain and his home country before returning to the radar of the casual NBA fan. He was one of the breakout players of the 2024 Olympic Games, a familiar name with an effective jumper to help guide France all the way to the Gold Medal game.

But before all of that momentum landed him a prove-it deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, a one-year audition that he aced with flying colors, he really did get some run-in in China that plenty of fans would usually point and laugh at without context.

Oct 6, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele (30) shoots from the foul line during the fourth quarter of the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-Imagn Images | John Geliebter-Imagn Images

Yabusele played with the Shanghai Sharks before entering the 2017 NBA Draft, and quickly returned to the Nanjing Monkey Kings shortly after getting waived from Boston. Between his pair of Chinese basketball stints, he averaged a hair under 20 points per game.

Foiling the Comeback

His NBA revival came to a sudden halt shortly after cashing in on his revamped value, as he's fit in rather poorly with his new team in New York. The Knicks signed him for front court depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, but Yabusele, having grown used to bigger minutes in Philadelphia, is averaging 2.6 points per game and under 27% from behind the 3-point arc.

He's, by all accounts, already one of the more beloved teammates in the game, which several young French Charlotte Hornets reminded everyone else of in their recent showdown in vying for Yabusele's jersey. And even when things aren't going his way at the moment, he fired back at a fan about as politely as you'll see from a player.

