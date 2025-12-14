Three Key Takeaways From Knicks' Win Over Magic

The New York Knicks punched their ticket to the NBA Cup final with a dominant 132-120 victory over the Orlando Magic in Las Vegas. Jalen Brunson led the charge with a season-high 40 points, dropping 25 in the first half alone to set the tone early. The All-NBA guard was unstoppable all night, shooting an efficient 16-of-27 from the field while adding eight assists to his impressive stat line.​



Karl-Anthony Towns provided the perfect complement to Brunson's scoring explosion, putting up 29 points on a remarkable 9-of-11 shooting from the field. Towns also grabbed eight rebounds and showed his versatility by knocking down two three-pointers. OG Anunoby chipped in 24 points and played stellar defense throughout the game, giving the Knicks three players who could take over at any moment.​



The Magic fought hard behind Jalen Suggs' incredible first-half performance, but a devastating hip injury in the second half changed everything. Without their starting point guard and already missing Franz Wagner due to injury, Orlando simply couldn't keep pace with New York's balanced attack down the stretch.

Brunson's Elite Scoring Powers Knicks Offensive Attack

Brunson delivered his best performance of the season when it mattered most, pouring in 40 points to carry the Knicks past Orlando. Brunson was nearly perfect in the first half, scoring 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting to match Suggs shot-for-shot.

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts as Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) walks away during the third quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His ability to score from all three levels kept the Magic defense guessing all night. The step-back jumper with 2:47 remaining that gave him his 40th point effectively ended Orlando's comeback hopes and extended New York's lead to 121-110.

Brunson has now scored at least 30 points in four straight games, showing the consistency that makes him one of the league's most dangerous offensive weapons.​

Towns' Efficiency Gives Knicks Second Scoring Threat

Karl-Anthony Towns was sensational against Orlando's frontcourt, finishing with 29 points on just 11 field goal attempts. His 9-of-11 shooting performance showed why he's considered an elite scoring big man who can attack from anywhere on the court.

Towns also knocked down 9-of-10 free throws and added eight rebounds to his stat line. After struggling with a 4-for-11 shooting night against Toronto earlier in the week, Towns bounced back with authority. His partnership with Brunson proved too much for the Magic to handle, as the duo combined for 69 points.

Suggs' Hip Injury Derails Magic's Comeback Attempt

Jalen Suggs was magnificent in the first half, matching Brunson with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting while energizing Orlando's offense. However, everything changed when OG Anunoby stole the ball from Suggs on a drive with 5:58 left in the third quarter, causing him to immediately grab his left hip in pain.

Suggs tried to play through the injury but eventually left the game with 7:35 remaining and the Knicks leading 108-98. Without Suggs and already missing Franz Wagner to an ankle injury, the Magic had no answers for New York's offensive firepower down the stretch.

