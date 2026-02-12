Knicks' Jose Alvarado Gets Heated Defending Teammates vs 76ers

Jose Alvarado brought his signature edge to a Philadelphia 76ers clash. The New York Knicks guard picked up his first technical foul in just his third game with the team, and the confrontation might have been exactly what he needed to take over.

The incident happened late in the first quarter when Trendon Watford fouled Mitchell Robinson hard on a dunk attempt. Watford stood over Robinson afterward, which Alvarado wasn't having. He pushed Watford away, and the two exchanged words before getting separated. Both Alvarado and 76ers coach Nick Nurse received technical fouls after a review.

Watford puts down Mitch



Alvarado gets in his face



Little man standing up for big man pic.twitter.com/sfNdOhIzzC — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 12, 2026

Alvarado explained his reaction came from what he saw as unnecessary disrespect. Standing up for teammates has always been part of his game, and he wasn't about to change that in a new uniform.

"He did a hard foul, but I think he did a little extra with the staring," Alvarado said, as per Stefan Bondy. "I'm just not gonna go for none of that. It was just in the moment. That's when I'm at my best, I guess, getting a little active. It worked out in my favor."

Jose Alvarado got his first Knicks tech after minor dustup with Watford, who had just fouled Mitch. It seemed to activate Alvarado:



"He did a hard foul, but I think he did a little extra with the staring," Alvarado said. "I’m just not gonna go for none of that. ...That’s when… — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) February 12, 2026

Alvarado Explodes for Career Night After Technical Foul

Feb 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

That moment did work out. Alvarado finished with a season-high 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting from three-point range in just 19 minutes. He became the first bench player in NBA history to post 26 points, eight threes, and five steals in a single game.

All 13 of his field goal attempts came from beyond the arc. He didn't take a single two-pointer but still dominated in the Knicks' 138-89 demolition of Philadelphia.

The win gave New York 10 victories in its last 12 games heading into the All-Star break. Alvarado's arrival from New Orleans has injected exactly the kind of defensive energy the team needed after addressing backcourt depth at the deadline.

Mikal Bridges added 22 points while Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 21 points and 11 rebounds. The 76ers played without Joel Embiid, who sat with knee soreness, and never had a chance once Alvarado caught fire in the second quarter.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 32 points in three quarters, but the game was over long before he checked out. The Knicks shot 58% from the field in the first half and built a 30-point halftime lead that only grew larger.

The hometown guard is making his mark early. Getting heated after someone went at his teammate? That's just who Alvarado is, and it's exactly why the Knicks wanted him.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!