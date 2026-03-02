Knicks' Josh Hart Still Producing Amid Shooting Slump

The San Antonio Spurs walked into MSG riding an 11-game winning streak, the longest Spurs had seen in over a decade. They were the hottest team in the league, and the New York Knicks needed everyone contributing. Josh Hart did, just not in the way he would have wanted.

He shot 4-of-14 from the field and 1-of-6 from three against San Antonio, part of a stretch where he has gone just 12-of-36 over his last three games. The confidence, as he admitted, has been coming and going. But he still finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in a 114-89 blowout win.

That line tells you something about how Hart approached the night. Instead of pressing for shots that weren't falling, he shifted his energy toward everything else, setting up teammates, crashing boards and doing the defensive work that doesn't always make the highlights.

He is the kind of player who impacts the game across multiple areas, and against the Spurs, that mattered more than ever.

How Josh Hart Stayed Effective Without His Shot

When asked why he looked so quick getting into handoffs and perimeter actions lately, Hart was straight about it, via SNY:

"I ain't make a d--- thing, so I got into something else," he said. "That's all I'm thinking about. I think for me it's just trying to be effective. I think the frustrating thing for me is obviously just being in a slump and, you know, the confidence is coming and going."

Rather than forcing his shot, he used the attention Wembanyama was giving him and turned it into open looks for his teammates:

"You can't hit the side of the barn; you got to do something different. Wemby's in a deep trap against me. So I got to make sure I have the opportunity to get guys just wide open shots on some of those handoffs, pitchbacks and stuff like that."

On whether it meant something to still affect the game on a bad shooting night, Hart didn't hold back, via SNY:

"It was huge. I feel like shooting-wise, this was one of my worst games of the season. But I think, for me, I was extremely happy in terms of how I was able to get past that and affect the game in different ways."

He wrapped it up the way he plays, no fuss:

"Obviously, I don't want to have an abysmal shooting or anything like that. But, for me, I was able to help guys get shots, and defensively bring it."

Hart shot 4-of-14 and still walked away with a near triple-double. The slump is real, he knows it, but he is not letting it shrink his game. That is what makes him hard to game plan for, even on his worst nights.

