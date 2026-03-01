Knicks Have Two Surprisingly Elite Pull-Up 3-Point Shooters

One of the emphases on the offensive side of the ball for the New York Knicks this season in Year 1 under head coach Mike Brown has been 3-point shooting.

He has helped modernize the team’s offensive approach with a heavy diet of 3-point attempts. It is a major change from how things operated the last few years under Tom Thibodeau, which was a lot more isolation-heavy of a system with more mid-range attempts.

As a result, the Knicks have had one of the most productive offenses in the NBA this season. Their offensive rating of 119.3, per Basketball Reference, is third in the league. And it is more than just Jalen Brunson carrying the load.

There have been elite performances by his teammates in some areas. Mikal Bridges is as good as it gets in the open court. Mitchell Robinson is a vacuum on the offensive boards, creating extra possessions.

Josh Hart, Miles McBride emerging as elite pull-up shooters

Dec 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guards Josh Hart (3) and Miles McBride (2) at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In the halfcourt, when opponents bog down defensively, players need to step up. Two of them have emerged as elite pull-up 3-point shooters: Josh Hart and Miles McBride.

Amongst players with at least 50 pull-up 3-point attempts this season, the New York duo is amongst the most efficient. Per NBA.com, Hart is currently behind Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets in the most updated list, making 26 of 56 attempts this season, coming out to 46.4%.

Knueppel dropped his percentage playing on Feb. 28 against the Portland Trail Blazers, when he went 2 of 7 from long range in a 133-109 victory. He was making 46.8% of his pull-up 3-pointers. He has now edged ahead of Hart to 47.3%.

Shattering the NBA rookie record for 3-pointers made in a season, it comes as little surprise that Knueppel is the most efficient, high-volume pull-up shooter from long range. Seeing Hart battling for the top spot, however, is a surprise.

Best Pull Up 3PT% In The 2025-26 NBA Regular Season (Min. 50 Total 3PT) :



1. Josh Hart — 47.2%

2. Kon Knueppel — 46.8%

3. Cam Spencer — 44.4%

4. Miles McBride — 44.0%

5. AJ Green — 42.9%

6. Sam Merrill — 42.6%

7. Ryan… https://t.co/80HJhQLji3 pic.twitter.com/b3HKZWoLZH — Stat Defender (@statdefender) February 26, 2026

3-point shooting has never been his greatest strength on the court. No one was betting on him putting together a career shooting season, dealing with an injury to a finger on his shooting hand, but that is what has unfolded.

Hart is making a career-best 39.7% of his 3-point attempts this campaign, helping elevate the Knicks’ offense to another level.

Knicks will miss Miles McBride greatly

Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) takes a shot against Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

McBride is in the same boat. Prior to being sidelined with an ankle injury and then having to undergo core muscle surgery, he was putting up career-best numbers shooting the ball as well.

He has knocked down 42.0% of his 3-point attempts overall. McBride was especially adept at shooting off the dribble, connecting on 44.0% of his pull-up attempts from long range, making 33 out of 75 tries.

The only players more efficient than him on pull-ups are Knueppel, Hart, Cam Spencer of the Memphis Grizzlies, who is making 44.3 of those attempts, and Sam Merrill of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who is up to 44.4%

McBride has shown the ability to knock down pull-up jumpers from the mid-range and has now expanded that range to beyond the 3-point line

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!