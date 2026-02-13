Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Climbing List He'd Rather Avoid

Karl-Anthony Towns is second in the NBA with 11.9 rebounds per game and has been a force on the glass for the New York Knicks all season. But his name also appears near the top of another statistical category, one that's become a real problem for New York.

Towns is tied for second in the league with 180 personal fouls through 51 games, per Statmuse, matching Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels and trailing only Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. The five-time All-Star has already fouled out 45 times in his career, more than any active player.

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ fouled out against Indiana in overtime after making two clutch free throws to send the game to the extra period. He was on the bench for the Knicks' 137-134 loss. Knicks legend Walt Frazier was very critical of Towns for picking up that sixth foul when New York needed him ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌most.

What makes the foul trouble worse is where most of them happen. Towns leads the entire NBA with 48 offensive fouls, 14 more than second-place Jaren Jackson Jr. He has a tendency to hook his arm around defenders when driving to the rim, and officials have caught onto the pattern.

It wasn't the first time this season Towns has been stuck on the bench at crucial moments. He fouled out against Denver in double overtime despite putting up 24 points and 12 rebounds. Against Philadelphia, he picked up his fourth foul with over 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Numbers Show a Drop-Off This Season

Jan 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) gets control of a loose ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Towns​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ continues to post double-doubles at a high rate, with 37 over 51 games. His rebounding is still at an elite level as he has grabbed double-digit rebounds in the majority of his games and has managed to stay a bit ahead of ex-teammate Rudy Gobert in the rebounding ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌race.

However,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ his offensive efficiency has been impacted. Towns is making only 46.2% of his attempts from the field and 36.1% of his three-point shots, which are both career lows. His average of 19.8 points per game also shows a drop compared to the 24.4 he scored last ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌season.

Recent games have shown he still has the ability to dominate. He scored 21 points with 11 rebounds against the Sixers and had that 24-point and 12-rebound performance against Denver before fouling out.

The Knicks are 35-20 and third in the Eastern Conference after bouncing back from a difficult January with eight straight wins. Towns played a role in that turnaround, but his foul trouble remains an issue he needs to fix. When playoff games get tight, New York can't afford to have their starting center watching from the bench.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!