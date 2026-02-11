Knicks Legend Has Harsh Words for Karl-Anthony Towns After Loss

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Towns was walking off the Madison Square Garden court with different mixed emotions from the fans.

The All-Star center made two clutch free throws with 0.2 seconds left to force overtime against the Indiana Pacers, but later got fouled out. He could only watch his team from the bench as they fell apart in the overtime.

During the 137-134 overtime loss, New York Knicks broadcasting legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier held no punches; he strongly criticized Towns for his foul that ended his night prematurely.

The tough words from the franchise icon served to emphasize the disturbing New York Knicks pattern that their biggest offseason acquisition is still haunted ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌by.

Clyde and Breen Lose Patience

Frazier's frustration boiled over after Towns picked up his sixth foul:

"It's just inexplicable folks…why…how he does it. You have five fouls why are you trying this…why…"

"It's just inexplicable folks…why…how he does it. You have five fouls why are you trying this…why…"

MSG Network's Mike Breen echoed the sentiment,

"Towns has to stop complaining. I agree sometimes he doesn't get the benefit of the calls but it's just nonstop," Breen said.

"Towns has to stop complaining. I agree sometimes he doesn't get the benefit of the calls but it's just nonstop"

–– Mike Breen

Hero One Moment, Gone the Next

Towns had his heroic moment when it mattered most in regulation.

"It was really cool. It was a moment I was definitely hype for. I was ready to go up there and make those shots for our team," Towns said about his game-tying free throws.

"It was really cool. It was a moment I was definitely hype for. I was ready to go up there and make those shots for our team"

Karl-Anthony Towns on hitting both free throws to send the game into overtime tonight:

However,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the excitement did not last long. Towns had 22 points and 14 rebounds in only 32 minutes, his performance was limited by foul trouble once again. The Knicks unquestionably missed their 7-footer in overtime when they had to face Pascal Siakam and the Pacers' frontcourt. He was not there when it counted the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌most.

A Chronic Problem Threatening Title Hopes

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is not just a one-game incident. Towns has already committed 171 personal fouls this season.

Charles Barkley confronted Towns about this issue during the playoffs last year, telling him directly that "dumb fouls" hurt the team. Towns acknowledged it then, saying "You ain't wrong. It hurts my team".

It's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ obvious the Knicks need their big man to be out there for the major moments, not on the bench. Towns has to fix his careless fouling problems otherwise his brilliant moments on the court will constantly be eclipsed by his failing to be there for his team at the crucial ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌times.

