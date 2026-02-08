Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns' Fiancé Playfully Makes Fun of Injury

Jordyn​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Woods managed to change the mood of New York Knicks fans who were worried after their team lost to the Detroit Pistons by posting a fun message for fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns, who is recovering from an eye injury.

While the Knicks fans were anxiously waiting for the center's recovery, Woods’ joke had a double effect of reminding people that besides the injury reports and the changes in the team lineups, a love story is still going on involving the Knicks’ star ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌player.

Woods’ Playful IG Promise to KAT

With Towns sidelined and missing the Knicks’ last game, Woods jumped on Instagram and aimed a flirty, reassuring line at her future husband.

“It’s ok I’ll still go through with the marriage babe🫣😭🤣” she wrote.

Jordyn Woods on Instagram

Towns​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ and Woods are considered to be one of the NBA's most talked-about couples.

After the dramatic win for New York by a score of 126-124 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden, Towns proposed to Woods, which she later shared on Instagram with a very touching joint announcement – captioned "Marry Christmas ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌❤️".

Injury Clouds Knicks’ Short-Term Plans

Feb 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Currently, the latest injury report shows that Towns is listed as questionable with a right-eye laceration for the Knicks' game against the Boston Celtics, and the decision on whether he will play or not will depend on how his eye reacts to the medicine and swelling.

His potential absence matters. Towns isn’t just New York’s primary interior scorer and rebounder, he also anchors the paint defensively and provides spacing on offense. Without him, the Knicks have struggled to match up physically, particularly against teams with strong bigs, and have seen offensive rhythm drop, as evidenced in a lopsided loss where they mustered just 80 points vs. Detroit without several stars.

On the other hand, Josh Hart is also one of the players that have been down with injuries, as during a recent match, he had to be taken out due to a left ankle injury.

His absence further strains New York’s rotation, robbing the Knicks of a key rebounder and defensive energy piece.

All the above has come on top of a mounting injury issue for the Knicks as some of the other significant contributors like Miles McBride are going through surgery while OG Anunoby is listed as questionable.

Maintaining the strength and smooth operation of the team is now the biggest concern for the head coach Mike Brown as New York gears towards the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌playoffs.

