Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Hypes Up Super Fan Timothee Chalamet

New York Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns is no stranger to the the team's super fans, and Timothee Chalamet is no exception. He called Chalamet after the Knicks' recent NBA Cup win, and on his recent Late Night appearance, he made it clear that he's a fan of Chalamet as well.

KAT's outfit for the show featured a "Marty Supreme" sweatshirt in Knicks colors, drawing attention to Chalamet's new movie -- the dramatized true story of Ping-Pong player Marty Reisman trying to break onto the world stage in the1950s.

"This is wonderful," host Seth Meyers began, in reference to Towns' sweatshirt. "Marty Supreme [...] -- this is kind of a shoutout to Timothee Chalamet, who is really one of our foremost Knicks fans."

"Literally," Towns said. "Shoutout to my brother, man, he's doing an amazing job and I'm happy to see the critics and everyone really appreciating what he's doing."

Chalamet and the Knicks

Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller pose for a portrait prior to game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Meyers went on to show photos from KAT's Facetime calls with Ben Stiller and Chalamet after the cup win. Stiller, Chalamet and of course Spike Lee were courtside staples during the Knicks' Eastern Conference finals run, and clearly developed a rapport with some of the players.

"Do you ever give them a little eye contact in the game? Give them a little nod?" Meyers asked, to which Towns said, laughing, "I think they make themselves known in the game."

"But no, they -- we have such great support here, the fans are amazing, and with the NBA Cup happening and us finding a way to win, [...] it's a special time to be a Knicks fan."

Chalamet has been a Knicks fan since he was a kid, famously winning himself tickets to a game with a Grand Central scavenger hunt at age 14, and continues to live a fan's fantasy with the access his celebrity lands him. Following a win in January 2025, Towns gifted Chalamet his game jersey -- just another stop on a run that has fellow Knicks fans foaming at the mouth.

KAT gifts Timothée Chalamet his jersey after the @nyknicks W! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/DjxDX4b8T5 — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2025

After a sincere low point vs. the Detroit Pistons this week, Towns enjoyed a strong night against the LA Clippers, putting up 20 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high seven assists in 31 minutes on the floor. It was a needed boost for the floundering Knicks, who snapped their four-game losing streak with this 123-111 victory, and will face the 22-15 Phoenix Suns next in a road match.

