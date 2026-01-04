Knicks Expected to Be Patient On Miles McBride Decision

The New York Knicks' managing group has done its due diligence in removing the majority of the security-based questions surrounding their core pieces. They're as all-in on winning an NBA title as any team in the league, and the majority of their experienced stars and role players have been compensated like the long-term options that they are.

There are exceptions, though, with Karl-Anthony Towns still anticipating a big extension offer, but he's still several years from his contract expiring. Mitchell Robinson and Guerschon Yabusele are on deals that would be easy to move in a trade, where the disappointing free agent is expected to be dangled to others well before their necessary anchor big in Robinson.

If anything, the Knicks are waiting until the very last moment to ink the veteran Knick to a fresh deal, getting all they can get out of him while he's playing for pennies. That's the sort of shrewd timing that we've seen out of New York's front office time and time again throughout the 2020s, and that logic is expected to track for Miles McBride.

He's not as noticeable, experienced or vocal as Robinson, but he, too, is rapidly approaching the end of his guaranteed time with the Knicks. The bargain three-year, $13 million deal he's on will carry through the 2026-27 season, where he'll enter unrestricted free agency in the event of a stalemate.

Even though he's clearly outplayed what he was signed for, don't keep waiting for a speedy extension offer. The Knicks love waiting until the last moment of convenience, and McBride's dilemma will likely be no exception.

Engaging in the Waiting Game

There is, after all, a precedent for worthy contributors earning extensions after hard-fought seasons with the team. That's why Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart remain on the squad, while OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges intrigued the front office enough to convince the Knicks that they should be held onto as assets.

As Dan Favale of FanSided's Daily Knicks wrote, "Deuce became extension eligible as of Dec. 30. The Knicks can sign him to a deal worth up to 140 percent of the estimated average player salary. As of this summer, a max extension for him would clock in at four years and around $95 million. New York doesn’t have to—and assuredly will not—give him the full boat. The point is, it has the ability to keep him."

Saving money while they can is how good teams stay good, avoiding doling out big deals for as long as they can without ruffling any players' feathers. The ball remains in the Knicks' court for the rest of this season, but as long as the lethal shooter and improved defender continues impressing as a key bench performer for yet another campaign, that decision will only get more complicated with time.

