Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Makes Major Life Announcement

Karl-Anthony Towns made Christmas 2025 unforgettable by proposing to longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods at Manhattan's Overstory rooftop bar. The New York Knicks center popped the question hours after delivering a clutch performance in the team's 126-124 Christmas Day victory over Cleveland.

The couple announced their engagement through Instagram with a "Marry Christmas" caption and stunning proposal photos.​

Inside the Proposal: Location, Ring & Instagram Announcement

Towns orchestrated the proposal at Overstory, an upscale rooftop venue overlooking the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges. The high-rise location offered panoramic views of the New York City skyline, providing the perfect romantic backdrop for the milestone moment.

Congrats Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns! 🎄💍 pic.twitter.com/gxrkbheTcY — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 25, 2025

Woods' family, including her mother and sister, witnessed the proposal firsthand. Towns wore a brown suede jacket with dark trousers while Woods stunned in a white satin dress paired with a matching fur coat.

Woods received a breathtaking emerald-cut diamond ring estimated between 10-20 carats on a platinum pavé band. Industry experts value the statement piece well over $1 million. The elongated square-cut diamond commanded attention in every Instagram photo the couple shared.

The day after accepting the proposal, Woods attended the Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, flashing her massive rock to the courtside crowd. She captioned her Instagram post: "turned the garden to an ice rink I'm so thankful🤍 overwhelmed with all the kind, sweet love you guys!!!!!"

Celebrity Reactions Flood Social Media

The engagement announcement exploded across social media, drawing millions of likes within 24 hours. Kylie Jenner, Woods' former best friend, left an emotional comment: "jordyyyyyyy 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹" that received over 14,000 likes, signaling their reconciled friendship.​

WNBA star Angel Reese commented "ahhhh congrats boo" while Olympic gymnast Simone Biles wrote "congrats bby." Other celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Chloe Bailey, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Natasha Cloud, and Crystal Renay, showered the couple with congratulatory messages.

Wedding Plans & Future Updates

No official wedding date has been announced yet. The couple appears focused on celebrating their engagement before diving into ceremony planning. Given their private approach to major life moments, insiders expect an intimate wedding reflecting their five-year journey together.

Towns' Recent Performance for the Knicks

Towns posted 11 points and 14 rebounds in the Christmas Day win over Cleveland, his 20th double-double of the season. However, his December production has been on a next level due to nagging lower-body injuries that sidelined him for two games this month.​

For the full 2025-26 season, he's posting 21.9 PPG with 11.8 RPG across 28 games. His presence remains crucial as the Knicks push toward playoff contention.​

