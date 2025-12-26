Knicks vs. Cavs Takeaways: Tyler Kolek Arrives in Epic Comeback

The New York Knicks authored one of the most remarkable comebacks in Madison Square Garden history on Christmas Day, erasing a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to topple the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-124.

This wasn't just another holiday victory, it marked the franchise's third consecutive Christmas win. More importantly, it showcased the championship-level depth and mental fortitude this Knicks team has been building all season.

Trailing 103-86 with under 10 minutes remaining, New York appeared destined for defeat against a Cleveland squad desperate to assert itself in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The situation grew more dire when Josh Hart, the team's emotional engine, left the game after turning his ankle on a drive.

Yet the Knicks responded with a blistering 40-21 run over the final 10-plus minutes, fueled by unlikely heroes and veteran poise. Jalen Brunson's go-ahead three-pointer with 1:05 left sealed the comeback, but the story ran far deeper than the captain's heroics.

Tyler Kolek Announces His Arrival on the NBA's Biggest Stage

Tyler Kolek delivered a performance that will reverberate far beyond the box score, finishing with 16 points, nine assists, and a plus-24 rating in just 25 minutes off the bench. The second-year guard hit 4-of-5 from three-point range and orchestrated the offense with remarkable composure during New York's frantic comeback.

But the defining moment came with 1:45 remaining when Kolek blocked Donovan Mitchell's drive to the basket, a call initially ruled a foul before being overturned on review. Madison Square Garden erupted with "Kolek!" chants, a rare honor for a backup guard in his breakout game.​

What makes Kolek's emergence so critical is the timing and context. With Miles McBride sidelined due to injury, the Knicks desperately needed someone to step into expanded minutes alongside Brunson.

Dec 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bench Depth Proves the Knicks Are Built for Playoff Warfare

Jordan Clarkson and Mitchell Robinson provided the supporting cast that championship teams require when starters struggle. Clarkson, the former Cavalier facing his old team, exploded for 25 points on five three-pointers, including 11 crucial second-quarter points that kept New York within striking distance.

His scoring punch off the bench gives the Knicks a legitimate sixth-man threat who can create his own shot and spread the floor. More impressively, Clarkson played with defensive intensity and activity, recording two steals while disrupting Cleveland's offensive rhythm.​

Defensive Rebounding and Execution Failures Haunt Cleveland Again

The Cavaliers' collapse exposed alarming weaknesses for a team with championship aspirations. Cleveland shot a blistering 52 percent from the field and 44 percent from three in the first half, yet couldn't close out a game they controlled for 38 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell (34 points, seven rebounds, six assists) and Darius Garland (20 points, 10 assists) provided elite offensive production, but the supporting cast vanished when it mattered most.​

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!