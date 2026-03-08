Knicks Could Lose Landry Shamet for Lakers Game

The New York Knicks have released their injury report ahead of next matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, and it carries a big surprise. Mitchell Robinson has been cleared and is not listed on the injury report, while Landry Shamet's status is up in the air. Here is everything you need to know before tip-off.

The best news out of the Knicks camp is that Robinson will be available against the Lakers. The big man is not listed on the injury report for this front end of the Lakers-Clippers back-to-back, which is great news for New York heading into a crucial matchup.

The surprising part of the report is Shamet being listed as questionable with a neck and cervical sprain. It's a concern because Shamet has been playing some of his best basketball recently. He scored 14 points against the Thunder and 10 points against Denver. It's exactly why the Knicks rely on him off the bench.

Shamet​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has been very productive in the last five games, scoring 11.6 points on average. On top of that, he has performed quite well against the Lakers in particular, averaging 7.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists over the last five games.

What If Shamet Sits Out Vs Lakers?

If​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Shamet remains out, Mike Brown might have to rely more on Jose Alvarado and Mohamed Diawara for the backup minutes.

Recently, Alvarado has become a key defensive asset for the Knicks. While he isn't scoring many points, his energy, steals, and defensive skills are giving the Knicks a slight edge.

Diawara has also earned more trust lately, with a 14-point game against San Antonio highlighting his growing role as a floor-spacer and active defender in Brown’s rotation.

Mitchell Robinson's Offensive Rebounding Is a Secret Weapon

Mitchell​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Robinson's availability is a major boost for New York. Besides his excellent rim protection, Robinson's offensive rebounding is one of the Knicks' most underrated ways of scoring as it provides them with extra possessions without the other team even realizing it.

Every second-chance opportunity he generates is basically free points that, although they might not be reflected in the stats, but have a huge impact on the team's momentum. As the Lakers' frontcourt seemed vulnerable in their last game, Robinson might be the player who changes the whole game today.

Lakers Injury Report

The Lakers are also dealing with key question marks. LeBron James and Maxi Kleber are both listed as questionable, while Deandre Ayton is available after missing the team's win over Indiana on March 6. For the Knicks, that adds even more intrigue to this matchup heading into today's game.

