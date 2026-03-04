Knicks HC's Rotation System Might Fail In Playoffs

The New York Knicks are 40-22 through 62 games this season. They are winning games they should win, dropping a few they probably should not, and sitting comfortably in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. On the surface, things look fine in New York.

And a big reason for that is Mike Brown. Ever since he replaced Tom Thibodeau, the narrative around this team has shifted. Firing Thibodeau felt harsh at the time, but Brown has quietly made a strong case that the change was the right call.

His approach is smarter than it looks. Brown plays his starters heavy in close games, letting them push past 40 minutes when needed, but pulls them back when the game is in hand. It is not blind load management. It is reading the game, and it has worked.

That is why the season averages look lower than you would expect. No Knick is averaging more than Jalen Brunson's 34.6 minutes per game this season. Compare that to last year under Thibodeau, when all five starters averaged at least 35 minutes, with Josh Hart leading the team at 37.6.

You can see this philosophy extended to Mitchell Robinson too. Brown has kept the big man out of back to back games all season to protect his surgically repaired ankle, building toward having a healthy Robinson when April arrives. That kind of long term thinking is exactly what this franchise needed after years of running players into the ground.

So yes, Brown deserves real credit. But the playoffs are where this gets complicated.

Can the Knicks Handle Playoff Basketball Without Any Easy Nights?

In the regular season, not every game is a battle. Brown takes advantage of that, pulling his starters when the outcome is clear. The playoffs do not work that way.

Last postseason, even starting from a base of 35 to 37 regular season minutes, the Knicks still had to push their starters much harder once the games got tight. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges both averaged 39.2 minutes per game. Brunson was at 37.8. Hart at 35.7. Towns at 35.5. And that was coming from a higher base than where this team is right now.

Mar 3, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after getting poked in the eye during a collision with a Toronto Raptors player during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

This season Bridges is at 34.0, OG at 33.0, Towns at 31.2, and Hart at just 30.3. A deep playoff run means those numbers jump by five to eight minutes per game, every night, on short rest. That is not a small ask for bodies that have spent regular season at a lower workload.

And unlike the regular season, there are no easy games to recover in. The Knicks already protect Robinson by sitting him for one leg of every back to back. The playoffs do not offer that option. Every game is close, every series is physical, and the margin for injury goes up the longer it runs.

Brown's system has been one of the better stories of this Knicks season. But whether these starters can handle that sudden workload spike, in back to back playoff situations with nothing to coast on, is the quiet concern nobody is asking about yet.

