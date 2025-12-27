Knicks' Mitchell Robinson on Pace to Shatter NBA Record

One of the New York Knicks players who has been involved in plenty of trade rumors in recent years is center Mitchell Robinson.

His inability to stay healthy has certainly played a role in constantly being a part of the rumor mill. On an expiring contract, it does make some sense on the surface for him to be a piece the team potentially dangles for some help.

However, Robinson reminds people on a nightly basis why the Knicks should not be involving him in trade talks. If they want any chance at winning the NBA Finals this season, he will be an integral part of the team’s success.

A major reason for that is the impact he can have on the offensive side of the court without being heavily involved in the game plan. He has scored only 94 points in 21 games, with 21 of them coming in a recent matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Mitchell Robinson rebounding at historic rate for Knicks

Dec 5, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) grabs a rebound in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Alas, he might be the most impactful offensive weapon on the team because of how dominant he is on the offensive glass. Robinson currently has more offensive rebounds on the season than points, with 99 total and averaging 4.7 per game, which is more than his 4.5 points.

He is producing those rebounding numbers in only 18.5 minutes per game, which has him on pace to shatter an NBA record.

As shared by Tommy Beer on X, there has never been a player in the history of the league who averaged 7+ offensive rebounds per 36 minutes. Thus far this season, Robinson is grabbing a staggering 9.2 offensive rebounds per 36 minutes.

In the history of the league, No player has ever finished a season averaging more than 7 offensive rebounds per-36 minutes.



We are now 30 games into the 2025-26 campaign and Mitchell Robinson is averaging 9.2 offensive rebounds per-36 minutes.



9.2.



historic stuff — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 26, 2025

What he is doing on the glass is truly special. He is a one-man wrecking crew on the offensive boards, demoralizing teams as he creates second-chance opportunities for New York.

More often than not, these offensive rebounds are momentum builders for the Knicks. Robinson is averaging a career-high 1.1 assists per game, routinely grabbing a rebound, kicking the ballout to a shooter for a 3-pointer, and they make it count.

There have been numerous examples of him dominating teams by himself. On Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers, another fourth-quarter comeback was mounted in large part because he owned Jarrett Allen.

Mitchell Robinson delivered a Christmas Classic with his 4Q offensive rebounding pic.twitter.com/6OL3hb3zit — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) December 26, 2025

Dominating his individual matchup is nothing new for Robinson. During the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup Championship against the San Antonio Spurs, he overwhelmed Victor Wembanyama on the offensive glass and slowed him down defensively.

His scoring numbers are never going to blow people away, but he is as impactful as it gets on that end of the floor. Robinson is an integral part of the team’s success, and without him, New York would not be knocking on the door of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, only 2.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons.

