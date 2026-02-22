Knicks Prepare to Visit Recently-Traded Guerschon Yabusele

The New York Knicks are entering the final third of the regular season as a different team than they were over their rocky start to the year.

They elected to hold onto their tandem of score-first All-Stars in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, consolidating their defense with smaller moves to shore up the depth of the regularly-deployed rotation. Where few dependable deterrents once lined the Knicks' bench, newly-minted options in Jose Alvarado and Jeremy Sochan now wait in New York's wings.

But in order to free up the cap space and assets to trade for Alvarado and snag Sochan up from the buyout market, the Knicks needed to give up some resources of their own.

The Knicks traded Guerschon Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls to facilitate the string of acquisitions in a direct deal that appears to have helped everyone involved, and now that the Bulls are set to host the Knicks in Chicago to close out the weekend, the veteran forward will get his first chance to tip off against his former team.

How Are the Post-Yabusele Knicks?

New York's rotation appears to offer more options than ever before this season, a direct result of their learning to filter out those poorly-aged free agency signings that repeatedly held back the defense.

Yabusele, brought over after a revelation of a one-and-done stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, responded poorly to the minimized bench role that the Knicks imagined for the Frenchman. His shot stopped falling with the same consistency after making the move, and his slow feet failed to hold up on the floor's other end.

He's reverted to the same free rein he once enjoyed in Philadelphia, now that he's completed the move to Chicago, already back up to 10.5 points on a Bulls team that isn't overly concerned about padding their win count. His field goal percentage of 41.2% following the trade still mostly resembles his sub-40% mark in New York more than it does the 50.1% success rate he enjoyed as a Sixer, but a more reliable minute-load could be just what he needs to rediscover his game.

Dec 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) shoots against San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Knicks haven't lost much out of Yabusele over recent weeks, playing the forward sparingly amidst a neverending supply of rumors surrounding his future with the team. Just last night, the team that's continually worried fans with their lack of fight against contenders came back to spoil what looked like a surefire Houston Rockets win, thanks in large part to defensive pest and post-Yabusele addition Alvarado.

Even while Yabusele continues putting up points, having scored in double-figures four times in six Bulls outings, New York will have no shortage of big bodies to throw against the part-time floor-spacer. OG Anunoby and Towns are plenty familiar with their old teammate and will be tasked with holding him from hosting a vengeance-fueled shooting exhibition against the Knicks' recently revitalized defense.

