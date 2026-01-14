Knicks Maintain Power Rankings Spot Amid Return to Full Health

The New York Knicks have impressed outsiders in locating and developing fringe pieces into occasional rotational options, but when it gets down to it, they need their stars to keep the wins churning.

As fun as the Tyler Kolek and Mohamed Diawara stories have been, they need proven contributors to eat Mike Brown's nightly minutes in preparing for the inevitable playoff push, and recent injuries have proven just how quickly things can get thin. The lack of trustworthy defensive wing depth was felt when OG Anunoby missed a few weeks in November, and the Knicks fell into a schneid entering the new year without Josh Hart's unique blend of hustling defense and transition playmaking.

It's a concerning pattern that's sure to occupy the minds of franchise executives entering trade season, but for now, they have enough to consolidate their elite power rankings standing. Yet again, they locked in a top-six spot in entering mid-January at 25-14.

"The Knicks were relieved when they welcomed back Josh Hart after he sat out eight games because of an ankle injury that occurred on Christmas Day. During his absence, the Knicks went 3-5 and sported the third-worst defensive rating," ESPN's Vincent Goodwill wrote. "Hart's 18 points and six rebounds in their 123-114 win over Portland signaled a return to normalcy -- somewhat."

Jan 11, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) and guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

"Owner James Dolan stated last week that he expects a Finals run with this roster. But over the past few weeks, sources say the Knicks are looking for a backup big and takers for free agent signing Guerschon Yabusele."

Trading Yabusele won't be easy, especially when the rest of the league knows that the signing was a bust for a Knicks team expecting to implement the stretch big they saw chop it up on last season's Philadelphia 76ers, but he's one of the best monetary trade chips that New York's got.

Evaluating their Competition

Only five teams stand above the Knicks in ESPN's mid-month roundup, with only one peer arriving from their Eastern Conference.

They have to be thankful that the Boston Celtics are finally sinking from the top tier and back into the rest of the pack, but the Detroit Pistons never flinched when the Knicks started racking up losses in recent weeks. At 28-10, it's getting tougher than ever to discredit the system they've installed around their star guard in Cade Cunningham.

May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It matters that the Knicks finally have their starting lineup back together, an accomplished fivesome that's already earned the respect of fans of the NBA who showed out for All-Star voting. They're set to hit the road on a west coast road trip, a taxing ask for any eastern unit, but they're healthy and effective enough in their present state to defeat against most anyone they tip off against.

The Eastern Conference may be the less-threatening of the two, but these Knicks could use a break after repeatedly bumping heads with their competitive neighbors, and such a scheduling quirk could help the group further separate from their counterparts in the power rankings to come.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!