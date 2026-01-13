Knicks Fan Favorite Returning to Fringe Role

Few New York Knicks contributors exited the holidays with as much juice as Tyler Kolek.

He made for an inspiring development story, an older second-round pick who had to endure a rookie season shackled to the bench, and couldn't have picked any bigger games to prove his worth. After several weeks of flirting with a regular dosage of minutes, he broke out as a featured member of the lineup that the Knicks used to close out their NBA Cup win, and then emerged with more clutch heroics during the squad's Christmas Day comeback to topple the Cleveland Cavaliers for all to see.

Ever since the calendar flipped, though, Knicks basketball hasn't felt nearly as stable as it once did. They held off the Portland Trail Blazers to close out the weekend, only their second win in their last seven matchups, and they did so with a shortened rotation that left the backup point guard stuck holding his first DNP in nearly two months.

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) passes the ball against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's worth noting that this most recent win featured Josh Hart's long-awaited return to the lineup, his first game back since that Christmas thriller, forcing a serious crunch in Head Coach Mike Brown's rotations, but even rookie Mohamed Diawara was able to at least log a few possessions. It's worth asking: how stable is Kolek's standing in the organization right now?

Balancing Draws and Flaws

The Knicks felt their sudden lack of playmaking burst all throughout Hart's absence, providing Kolek with plenty of chances to continue proving himself to Brown. The coach constantly challenged the little guard to improve as a defender and efficient scorer, and he continually earned shots at dispelling the doubts attached to his game.

The five games that the Knicks have suited up for since the start of 2026 have proven just how limited his game is over a genuine sample size; he's dangerous when the outside shot is falling, but the 33% 3-point shooter's reluctance to let it fly has shrunk his driving and passing lanes. Kolek's made just a third of his total field goal attempts since Christmas.

Brown already has backcourt defensive issues to build around, with Jalen Brunson's invisible stopping already hurting the defense he's attempting to build. He doesn't need another matador in Kolek, especially with the stout and versatile Hart's return to action.

May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and guard Josh Hart (3) react in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His minutes quietly decreased from near-20 into the low-teens before flatlining at zero in Portland, likely frightening his fans as the NBA shifts closer to trade season.

There's always a chance that the front office could attach his rookie deal to the shop-worthy Guerschon Yabusele for a more guaranteed answer at backup point guard, but it's still too early to tell what the organization's plan is, just one game into pulling Kolek with several weeks left to go until the midseason trade deadline. Hart, after all, only just returned, and Brown has plenty more time to continue tinkering with his toys.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!