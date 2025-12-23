Knicks Wing's Fringe-All-Star Bid Gaining Steam

Most of the New York Knicks' starting lineup has now heard their fair shares of All-star buzz.

Jalen Brunson's and Karl-Anthony Towns' hype is less of a surprise, as the star scorers have combined for seven total selections after making the trip to All-Star Weekend as teammates earlier this year. But OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges both seem like intriguing candidates to catch the appeal of votes from the fans and around the league as first-timers, having each made distinctive stamps on a rolling Knicks team that's looking increasingly like the team to beat out east.

But that final, fifth starting teammate's been largely left out of such conversations. Josh Hart, widely viewed as a uniquely-gifted defending and rebounding role player, is seen as just that: a role player. He didn't even start the season in that go-to lineup, having to spend a month making bench contributions before finally proving himself to new head coach Mike Brown.

There's a case to be made, though, that he, too, may be worthy of a debut nod. He's been crucial to New York's recent boon, as they're coming off a week in which they won the NBA Cup before improving to a record of 20-8. And in the east, the land of incessant mediocrity, Hart may just have an open-enough path to conference glory.

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32), guard Jalen Brunson (11), guard Josh Hart (3) and guard Tyler Kolek (13) celebrate after victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How Important is Josh Hart?

It's worth noting that his victorious return to the starting-five aligned with the Knicks' discovering their best groove of the season, as he's come back a much-improved shooter than most fans remember. He's hitting 39% of his 3-pointers on four attempts per game, and he's still got the transition strength and rim-finishing to get him all the way up to 12.2 points per game to erase the slow start.

But as Brunson pointed out, his impact is tough to quantify. “His impact, you can't really tell from the stat sheet. But by the eye test, everyone knows that he's a competitor. He brings a winning style of basketball to this team."

What can be measured, though, is the Knicks' success with Hart in the lineup as of late. SNY's Ian Begley measured that the Knicks are 10-2 with Hart starting alongside Brunson, Bridges and Towns, the other stars with the best attendance. In their last dozen games, that foursome has posted a 12.3 net rating.

And players have made it to All-Star Weekend based off of a heavy team-based context before. Look no further than the classic example of the 2015 Atlanta Hawks, who sent four of their starters to the game without a clear-cut star on their roster, or, as Begley points out, a young Draymond Green.

"In 2015-16, Green averaged 14.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game prior to the All-Star break," he wrote. "The Warriors were 48-3 with Green in the lineup at the time. Opposing coaches recognized Green’s value by voting him to the Western Conference All-Star team. He joined teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the game."

Mar 4, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fight for a loose ball during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If you looked at Green’s individual numbers that season, you wouldn’t think he’d make an All-Star team. Green’s All-Star bid was based on team success, not individual stats."

Opposing coaches, as Begley reports, are well-aware of the value he brings to the Knicks, and they're the ones who determine the All-Star reserves. Hart, for his part, will have to wait and see how much his successful situation, one he's helped cultivate, mixes with the conference's dearth of healthy options in waiting to see how the race pans out.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!