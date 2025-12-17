Knicks Make Shocking Decision After NBA Cup Victory

The 2025-26 season has been a success for the New York Knicks in so many ways, and they added another feather in their cap by defeating the San Antonio Spurs to win the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup Championship.

The Knicks have found a lot of success during Pool Play in the first three years the in-season tournament has been in existence. They have advanced to the knockout stage every year, but failed to advance in their first two tries.

Third time’s the charm for New York, who defeated the Toronto Raptors in the quarterfinals, Orlando Magic in the semifinals and the Spurs in the championship game to bring home the title.

After the game, there was a lot of discussion about whether the Knicks would hang a banner in the rafters to commemorate their success. The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, the first two NBA Cup champions, both raised banners.

Will Knicks raise NBA Cup championship banner?

However, according to Ian Begley of SNY, there won’t be a banner raised at Madison Square Garden. He shared that the franchise doesn’t want to diminish the achievements of the team, but they have bigger goals in mind, such as winning the NBA Finals in June.

Management is proud of the job that the coaching staff and players did to navigate the NBA Cup, and their efforts will be acknowledged ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. It will also provide the fans in attendance a chance to celebrate with them.

Knicks will not raise an NBA Cup banner at Madison Square Garden, per league source. NYK doesn't want to diminish accomplishment but has bigger goals in mind, winning title in June, source said. NYK is very proud of players & staff winning NBA Cup and will celebrate… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 17, 2025

While this decision will disappoint some people, the biggest takeaway from what Begley shared is the reasoning why. New York emphasized performing well in the NBA Cup and accomplished that goal, and is now turning their attention to the biggest goal of them all: the 2026 NBA Finals.

The Knicks are a legitimate championship contender. Taking down the team that handed the Oklahoma City Thunder only their second loss of the campaign is no small feat, as the Spurs are as talented a team as any in the league.

Given how well the team performed over their last three games against stellar competition to win the NBA Cup, expectations around the league are on the rise, and the perception of New York is changing.

In the coming weeks, their goal should be chasing down the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference standings. They have dominated at Madison Square Garden this year, and earning home-court advantage would give them a major edge in the postseason.

