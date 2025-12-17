Are Knicks Serious Contenders After NBA Cup Win?

The New York Knicks are officially NBA Cup Champions. After a massive comeback win against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, Jalen Brunson and co. got to lift the trophy and pop champagne in Las Vegas.

But, now that the in-season tournament is over, one question remains: can the Knicks take home the real prize and win the NBA Championship?

While haters would be quick to point out that no team that has won the NBA Cup has gone on to win the Championship, the sample size of past NBA Cup winners is literally only two (the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 and Milwaukee Bucks in 2024). The Knicks have the opportunity to be the first to take both titles.

Jalen Brunson Wants to Take Knicks All the Way

After the win, captain and NBA Cup MVP Jalen Brunson was asked how winning the in-season tournament impacted his hopes for the future. While he expressed his excitement and belief in his team, he still thinks they can get better.

"I'm very excited," Bruson said. "It's a goal of ours we get to check off. It's an important stepping stone for us. We can still learn from this game and get better as well."

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.

Improvement is the name of the game for this Knicks team. They opened the season as a favorite to win it all, but struggled out of the gate when playing away from home. Their championship odds dropped, and Brunson became only a whisper in MVP consideration. It was looking like the decision to hire Mike Brown was a misstep that set the Knicks back years.

That could have been the beginning of the end for New York, but it wasn't. Despite initial injuries to Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns and even more recent ones to Landry Shamet and Miles McBride, the Knicks fought through the noise to find themselves second in the East with an 18-7 record and an NBA Cup Championship.

This team certainly can continue to reach new heights. Knicks super fan and critically acclaimed director Spike Lee agrees, too.

"Yeah. It’s not over," he said after the win. "It’s great. But we got a bigger thing. It’s a path."

The Knicks haven't won the NBA Championship since the 70s, but prepare for that streak to finally be broken with a proven team ready to win now. The pieces are there, and the NBA Cup is just the beginning.

