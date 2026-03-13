Knicks' Mikal Bridges Needs to Rediscover Offensive Game

The New York Knicks are in a decent spot heading into the playoffs, sitting comfortably in the top four of the East. But there is one piece that keeps slipping, and his name is Mikal Bridges.

Before the All-Star break, Bridges was averaging 15.9 points a game on 38.6% shooting from three. Since then, he has averaged 10.8 points per game while hitting just 32.6% from deep. That kind of fall-off on a team with championship ambitions is hard to ignore.

Look at March alone. He dropped 25 on San Antonio on March 1 and looked like the player the Knicks thought they were getting. Then came 11, 15, 9, zero, seven, and five points over the next six games. That kind of swing makes it very hard to build game plans around him when New York needs a third scorer to step up.

Against the Jazz, Bridges finished with just five points on 2-of-9 shooting. The Knicks won 134-117, but that line told its own story. When he doesn't score, all the pressure piles onto Jalen Brunson and other starters.

What the Knicks Need From Mikal Bridges to Win in the Playoffs

Mar 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) celebrates his three point shot against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The starters have been struggling to come out of the first-quarter slump, and Bridges is a big part of that. He needs to be more aggressive from the opening tip, not standing in the corner waiting for a kick-out pass, but actively demanding the ball and making things happen before the game gets away from them.

Bridges is one of the primary shooters on this team, and defenses know it. Every time he catches the ball on the perimeter, defenders are already closing out hard, ready for the three. That is exactly why he needs to change it up. Drive at them.

With Karl-Anthony Towns and Brunson commanding so much defensive attention, a hard drive from Bridges is the last thing a defense is prepared for. It could create confusion, pull defenders out of position, and, most importantly, get him to the foul line. And that shift in approach might be exactly what unlocks him.

He has openly said he doesn't know what's been happening to his game during this stretch. If the jump shot isn't falling and he can't explain why, stop giving defenses what they expect.

Bridges is on pace for fewer than 100 free-throw attempts this entire season, which is very low for a player logging his kind of minutes. Attacking the basket more changes that number and could be the spark he needs.

The Knicks gave up five first-round picks to bring him here. With the playoffs approaching fast, New York needs the version of Bridges who showed up against San Antonio, not the one who went scoreless in Los Angeles. Getting him right offensively could be the difference between a deep run and an early exit.

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