Why Tina Fey Was the Absolute Best Celeb Sighting During Knicks’ Win Over Hawks at MSG

30 ROCK COLD OPEN: Liz Lemon and Tracy Jordan are sitting courtside for Game 5 of the Knicks-Hawks first-round playoff series at Madison Square Garden. Lemon notices that Timothée Chalamet is man-spreading next to her but doesn’t know how to politely tell him to close his legs and thinks he may be extra sensitive after losing out on an Oscar. Jenna Maroney, threatened by Kylie Jenner’s looks and fame, signs up to perform the national anthem before the game and tries to sing her own Fergie-inspired take on it. After Jordan has a chat with Ben Stiller, whom he seriously believes is Derek Zoolander, he realizes he has a new lifelong dream: To become a male model. All the while, Jack Donaghy is watching the game from his private suite, and he overhears Adam Silver discussing anti-tanking proposals; he scoffs, sips his scotch and thinks about all the ways he could ruin the NBA for good.

None of that actually happened in 30 Rock, but it sure would be fun if it did.

Tina Fey was, indeed, in the house for the Knicks’ blowout win over the Hawks on Tuesday night, with New York looking like they’re back in business after overcoming a 2-1 series deficit. Of all the A, B and C-list celebrities who showed up at MSG, we dare say Fey, who’s not exactly known to be an avid sports fan, was the absolute best. Here’s what she was up to.

First, she was in fact a victim of Chalamet’s man-spreading during the game, as one fan noted on social media:

timothee chalamet if you don’t stop manspreading on tina fey i swear to god pic.twitter.com/tmjodGsZDq — c ☆ (@tintafey) April 29, 2026

Real dueling banjos situation between Bill and Timmy for best manspreader



Simmons had the wider stance but Chalamet had a much higher degree of difficulty pic.twitter.com/QtxA5hh9dA — The r/BillSimmons Podcast (@rBillSimmonsPod) April 29, 2026

Shame on the Marty Supreme star, who went Oscar-less this past awards season. That wasn’t all we got to see from Fey, though.

New York’s 126-97 rout of Atlanta meant it was a great night for Knicks fans—and for 30 Rock fans, who no doubt delighted upon seeing Fey reunited with Tracy Morgan:

"30 Rock" reunion! 🥹 Tracy Morgan and Tina Fey sat together at Knicks vs Hawks Game 5 at MSG. pic.twitter.com/7WW2YW86t4 — Page Six (@PageSix) April 29, 2026

The comedic duo still found a way to entertain sports fans during the tense playoff game, as Fey inadvertently became a meme for one of her side conversations with Morgan:

Tracy: Liz Lemon, you know the New York Knickerbockers are my favorite sports team named after stockings!



Liz: Yes but Tracy you can’t say Liz Lemon is a Knicker lover to the camera.



Tracy: But you love hosiery! And I love hoes! https://t.co/QCLHjiGgeJ — Jay Jurden (@JayJurden) April 29, 2026

“Great news Liz Lemon! The little guy on your other side is named Bob Dylan! He’s also good at ping pong! (Low, serious voice) he lives in the sand, it’s very confusing” https://t.co/i22x0XUyDj — The Ball Is Orange (@theballisorange) April 29, 2026

"Hey Tracy….some kid with a weirdo mustache next to me is not giving me any room I’m gonna strangle him" pic.twitter.com/zLlfsMVSCI — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 29, 2026

So iconic.

And lastly, NBC play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico spent some airtime naming the star-studded celebs sitting courtside and rather badly flubbed Fey’s name.

“Sometimes you say celebrity row at a game and it's one or two people, this is an ENTIRE celebrity row,” Tirico said to Reggie Miller. “Chalamet, Tina Fox. Tracy Morgan.”

An A for effort there, Mike.

"Sometimes you say celebrity row at a game and it's one or two people... this is an ENTIRE celebrity row."



🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/o3rUnA9xdU — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2026

NBC workers talking about (fake) NBC workers? Talk about breaking down the fourth wall. We’d like to see more of Fey, and less Chalamet, at future Knicks games, please and thank you.

The Knicks currently lead the series 3-2 and will look to close things out in Game 6 on Thursday night at Atlanta.

More NBA from Sports Illustrated