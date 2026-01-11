Knicks Landry Shamet's Injury Takes Exciting New Turn

The New York Knicks have released positive news regarding Landry Shamet's recovery, as the 28-year-old shooting guard has been cleared for contact activities in practice, according to reports from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

Shamet is currently doing controlled contact drills and taking the next step in his rehabilitation process. However, he remains ruled out for the next game against the Portland Trail Blazers, meaning his return is not imminent but clearly moving in the right direction.

Shamet's Shoulder Injury Timeline

Shamet has been sidelined since Nov. 22 when he suffered a right shoulder sprain during a collision with Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. The injury occurred just as Shamet was experiencing a career resurgence with the Knicks, averaging 9.3 points per game.

The good news is this injury is not as severe as a shoulder dislocation Shamet experienced the previous season. More importantly, Shamet has chosen to rehab without surgery, avoiding a potentially season-ending procedure.

He expressed confidence in his recovery process during a recent appearance, noting that he is progressing ahead of schedule and starting rehabilitation exercises earlier than anticipated.​

What This Update Means for the Knicks

The clearance for controlled contact is a major milestone in Shamet's recovery journey. Being cleared for contact means he can now participate in limited physical basketball activities without restrictions, a significant step forward from the light cardio work he was doing previously. While he won't play against Portland, this update suggests a return could be coming within the next week or two.

Knicks Missing Shamet's Three-Point Shooting

Since Shamet's injury, the Knicks have struggled significantly on the perimeter. Before going down, Shamet was one of the team's most reliable three-point shooters and a key piece in their offensive system. The 28-year-old was on the verge of a career renaissance under coach Mike Brown, having just scored a career-high 36 points at Madison Square Garden days before his injury.​

The Knicks have been forced to rely on reserves like Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek to fill the void left by Shamet's absence. While Clarkson has provided scoring punch off the bench, neither player offers Shamet's elite three-point shooting and defensive versatility.​

The Road to Full Strength

The Knicks have been dealing with significant injuries to key rotation players. With Hart and Shamet both progressing through their rehab, the team could soon be approaching full strength for the first time in weeks. Once both return, the Knicks' defensive intensity and three-point shooting should improve dramatically, potentially serving as the spark they need to climb back up the playoff seeding.

