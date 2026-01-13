Knicks Could Pull Off Trade For Mavericks $9 Million Forward

The New York Knicks suffered four consecutive losses earlier this month, and a major culprit was their struggling bench unit. While they bounced back with a win over Portland, the depth concerns haven't disappeared. A proposed trade with the Dallas Mavericks to acquire Naji Marshall could fix their second-unit problems before the Feb. 5 deadline.

According to NBA insiders Yossi Gozlan and Sam Quinn, Marshall's trade value is believed to be worth two to three second-round picks. The trade scenario involves sending Guerschon Yabusele, Pacome Dadiet and Landry Shamet to Dallas in exchange for the forward. That relatively modest asking price makes him an attractive target for the Knicks, who are reportedly interested in moving both French players before the deadline.

Marshall signed a three-year, $27 million contract with Dallas last summer and is putting up solid numbers this season. He's averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting efficiently from the field. More importantly, his $9 million annual salary fits within New York's tight budget constraints without requiring major roster restructuring.

The 27-year-old has played a fluid role for the Mavericks, starting 15 games while also contributing off the bench. His defensive versatility allows him to guard multiple positions, which is exactly the type of two-way production the Knicks need behind their starting forwards. That flexibility would be especially valuable given New York's current bench struggles.

Yabusele has not played well since joining the team, averaging just 3.2 points in 9.8 minutes per game. League sources confirmed that New York has made both him and Dadiet available in trade discussions. Adding Shamet's salary to the package would get the Knicks close enough to Marshall's $9 million figure to make the deal work financially.

Why Naji Marshall Fits the Knicks

Naji Marshall

Marshall addresses New York's most obvious weakness: bench scoring and defensive versatility. He can guard positions one through five, though he's most effective against wings and bigger guards. He shot 50.8 percent from the field last season, and that kind of efficiency, combined with his switchability, is hard to find at his price point.

His ability to create his own shot would immediately upgrade the second unit. The Knicks currently rely too heavily on Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek for bench offense, and neither player can consistently generate quality looks in isolation. Marshall changes that dynamic by giving coach Mike Brown another scoring option he can trust in tight games.

The timing also aligns with New York's championship aspirations. They can't waste another season with underperforming bench pieces like Yabusele, who was expected to provide frontcourt depth but has fallen completely out of the rotation. Marshall's proven production offers a clear upgrade over what they currently have.

What Dallas Gets in Return

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks would acquire three players who could provide depth at minimal cost while opening up roster flexibility.

Dadiet represents a longer-term investment as the 25th overall pick from 2024. He needs consistent playing time to develop, which he's unlikely to get in New York's tight rotation. Dallas could stash him in the G League or give him garbage-time minutes to see what they have. Shamet adds veteran depth on the perimeter. Yabusele might work as a backup player for Anthony Davis, who is injured.

For the Mavericks, this deal makes sense because Marshall's role has been inconsistent all season. He's bounced between starting and bench duties depending on injuries and matchups. Given Dallas's championship goals with Cooper Flagg leading the way, this move frees up salary flexibility while the Knicks address their need for frontcourt depth.

While both teams gain something, the Knicks benefit more from this swap because they're consolidating three underutilized players into one proven contributor. Marshall would immediately become their best reserve forward and give them a reliable scoring punch off the bench. His playoff experience with New Orleans adds another dimension as New York pushes for a deep postseason run.

