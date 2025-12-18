Knicks Young Guard Among Top Trade Assets

As far as buyers go, the New York Knicks aren't armed with a wide variety of small pieces to offer in margin deals.

Most of the primary pieces they've assorted to surround Jalen Brunson with have already been extended for the foreseeable future, and key running mates like Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby are only considered as "tradeable" if New York's getting a game-changer like Giannis Antetokounmpo back in a mega-trade.

The few expiring-ish contracts on their books also aren't exactly catered well to a swap, with Guerschon Yabusele's disappointing season severely hampering his value while Mitchell Robinson looks to have played his way off of the hypothetical trade block following a huge performance in the Knicks' Emirates NBA Cup victory.

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and center/forward Mitchell Robinson (23) holds the the Emirates NBA Cup trophy after victory over the San Antonio Spurs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That leaves a few down-the-line draft picks as the Knicks' most desirable assets to include in a potential deal, especially valuable given how few of their own draft slots New York's armed with following the hefty Mikal Bridges package it coughed up last summer.

What do the Knick Have to Give?

Bleacher Report flagged the Knicks' first-round swaps in 2030 and 2032 as noteworthy, especially so for a squad in a win-now situation that's lacking in many young reinforcements. That's what makes the one true prospect in their full-strength rotation such an intriguing get.

Miles McBride hasn't suited up with the Knicks in a few games as he rehabs from an ankle injury, having to miss the entirety of his team's run through the Eastern Conference and the San Antonio Spurs to Cup glory.

A usually-available guard on New York's depth chart, he's squarely in the midst of a career-year as a shooter. He's setting new highs for himself on both volume and efficiency, nailing 44% of his attempts on over six per night, and the other intangibles he brings with his hustle weren't discounted by the Bleacher Report team, either.

Dec 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guards Josh Hart (3) and Miles McBride (2) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

After ruling out most of his teammates, Dan Favale arrived at McBride, writing "this leaves the Knicks with distant first-round swaps and McBride, a feisty three-and-D guard who can't run the offense but earns just $4.3 million this season and just $3.9 million next year."

He wouldn't be an easy player for most New Yorkers to part ways with, the rare homegrown piece on a roster that's been largely compiled by sending other Knicks prospects to various league-wide peers. The spark he provides on both ends of the floor only further feed into the depth that's got so many excited about this version of the team, finally armed with the necessary bench to convincingly slash their way through the conference.

But should Knicks' management encounter another tradable big to add to their ranks, or an experienced ball-handler to supplement Brunson while relieving Tyler Kolek of such a weighty role, it'll be hard to look away from one of the lone trusted pieces without a contract extension to his name.

