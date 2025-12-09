Knicks Duo Could Make Joint All-Star Debuts

The New York Knicks, approaching the two-month mark of the NBA season with one of the league's best records, have been presented with a unique opportunity. Only the league's elites are awarded the chance to send multiple franchise faces to the annual All-Star game, and fans of the Knicks have no shortage of options to parse through come voting season.

Two representatives typically make it from most teams that realistically roster multiple consideration-worthy stars, and here's where Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns distinguish themselves from any other competitors as the obvious choices. Brunson, the best player on the team, has all but clinched a third consecutive year of earning an esteemed spot, while Towns looks to add a seventh such appearance to his name.

May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) talks to center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

But Towns, only having recently emerged from a nasty shooting slump to start his season, is far from a guarantee to earn enough votes to make the trip to Los Angeles' Intuit Dome. The eastern front court is as open as ever, with Jayson Tatum sidelined for the foreseeable future while usual shoe-ins Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid deal with their own injuries, opening the door for some players to join or surpass Towns as the likeliest All-Star bets in New York.

Mikal Bridges Looks to Convert on his Momentum

The Knicks' do-it-all wing has a real case as the second-most impactful Knicks through 23 games. After a debut Knicks season with less impact than the statistics would reflect, Mikal Bridges has fully bounced back to his best self with more freedom under new coach Mike Brown.

His success hasn't just been defensive, where he's filled the passing gaps to the tune of two steals a game for the fifth-highest mark across the NBA. Towns has Bridges beat as an average scorer by six points, but the wing's shooting a more-efficient 53% from the field and 41.3% from 3-point land in arguably his most helpful complementary bucket-getting season to date.

Dec 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

OG Anunoby's Reignited Campaign

While Bridges has spent the last seven weeks making a subtle case for making the first All-Star game of his career, his co-star along the wing came out swinging. OG Anunoby was off to the best scoring season of his career before injuries removed him from the Knicks' lineup for a few weeks, but his long-awaited return has sparked his candidacy once more.

He was gunning it from 3-point distance out of the jump in firing upwards of eight jacks per night, and he's maintained over a 40% clip since slightly lowering that volume since coming back last week. And while Bridges has impressed with his team defense, Anunoby's man-to-man coverage has looked as burly as ever.

Nov 5, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"If the All-Star game is supposed to be a celebration of the best the NBA has to offer, how can two players who win, defend and efficiently score while playing as many minutes as anyone continue to be left out?" The Athletic's James L. Edwards III asked. Should the Knicks convince voters that they're good enough to earn three, maybe four All-Stars, they may just get their way in helping initiate two newcomers to the honorable weekend.

