Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Sends Strong Message After Hornets Loss

The New York Knicks had been rolling. Seven straight wins had the fanbase buzzing and playoff confidence at an all-time high.

The Charlotte Hornets handed New York a 114-103 beatdown that exposed every crack in this team's game, however, and Mitchell Robinson made sure nobody looked away from the mirror.

Knicks Fan TV posted a video on their Instagram with the caption: "Coach Mitch giving Hukporti some pointers before the game."

In the clip, Robinson is seen breaking down rebounding basics for Ariel Hukporti, using OG Anunoby as an example. Robinson explained it plainly:

"How to rebound…you know I had injuries back in the day…so I sat and watched our team shoot…So like OG, prime example: OG shot gets just above front rim, so misses gonna go back toward him every time."

But the twist is after the loss, Robinson went straight to the comments section on that very video and dropped this:

"Don't even matter unless we change our approach we ain't doing shit special keep that bulls*** up myself included."

Robinson and the Knicks Fall Flat

Robinson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ himself only scored 4 points and 6 rebounds. He got two alley-oop dunks in the second quarter and gave good effort by rebounding, stealing, and even blocking a Coby White layup in the first quarter. However, it was not enough.

Jalen Brunson was the main factor scoring 26 points and making 13 assists but he missed all his 6 three-pointer attempts.

OG Anunoby made some big three-pointers to keep them in the game but it was not enough. Karl-Anthony Towns was taken out of the game by coach Mike Brown at the end of the game, with Robinson getting more closing minutes ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌instead.

One Quarter Decided Everything

The Knicks kept it close through the first quarter, trailing just 36-38, but the second quarter changed everything.

Hornets scored 27 points against the Knicks' 19, with their players, Miles Bridges and Coby White, playing elite basketball. Charlotte extended their lead to 65-55 by halftime.

The third quarter didn't do the Knicks any favors either. Harden fired up, and Charlotte piled up the points out of New York 94-76, going to the fourth quarter.

It was a good fight, but the Knicks' fourth quarter rally was not enough to change the result.

Robinson knows if our mindset doesn’t change, then, we won’t be ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌special.

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