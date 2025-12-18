Knicks Get Throwback Performance From Jordan Clarkson

Jalen Brunson’s first words following the New York Knicks victory over the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 in the third annual NBA Cup was a shoutout to his teammates.

“OG Anunoby, Tyler Kolek, Jordan Clarkson and Mitchell Robinson, they played their ass off tonight,” the captain said after almost unanimously winning the Cup MVP award. “We don’t win this without these guys.”

Clarkson Once Again Comes Up Big Off The Bench

Anunoby was a defensive force while chipping in 28 points and 9 rebounds. Robinson grabbed a whopping 10 offensive rebounds. Kolek played the best game of his young career. And there was the 33-year-old Clarkson, who helped the Knicks overcome a 11-point third quarter deficit with 13 of his 15 points coming in the second half.

Throughout his career, Clarkson has established himself as one of the league's premier hired guns — a guy who can bring quick points, high energy and hot streaks. His flashy playmaking, scoring propensity and ability to hit contested shots has made Clarkson one of the league’s most valuable players off the bench since being drafted 46th overall in 2014. It’s also made him more than $190 million over the years.

Clarkson has never been an All-Star or darling among the analytic community. He’s streaky as they come and has started less than a third of his career games. But the 6-foot-3 combo guard has come to define the modern sixth-man specialist archetype by feasting against opposing second units. In 778 career games with the Lakers, Cavaliers, Jazz and Knicks, he’s averaged 15.8 points.

With one of the worst reserve-play in the league last season, the Knicks brought in the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year on a veteran’s minimum contract this summer after he reached a buyout with Utah. Although Clarkson regressed during the last two seasons, there was a need for his savvy-scoring punch and ability to go off at any moment.

Clarkson Has Been One Of The Most Prolific Bench Scorers Ever

Despite suiting up in every game this year, Clarkson has struggled to find his rhythm. The team’s elder statesman is averaging a career low 19.8 minutes and 9.6 points per game while shooting a ghastly 28.6% from three. There’s been plenty of Clarkson chucking up early-in-the-shot-clock bricks on night’s he’s not his old microwavable self.

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For Clarkson, heating up can be a good or bad thing. That’s what makes him such a fun and unique player, after all. When his shots aren’t falling there’s not much else he brings to the table. The 12-year veteran isn’t elite from long distance and he’s not much of a defensive stopper. He shoots with no conscience and he’ll keep shooting in hopes of getting hot.

The key to coaching Clarkson lay in granting freedom. That was summed up best recently by Will Hardy, who coached him in Utah.

“He has an artist brain and you have to let him go. You can’t micro-manage every possession, or you’ll both end up frustrated,” Hardy said before his team played the Knicks earlier this month, per ClutchPoints' Kris Pursianien. “We’ll all step back and let him do his guitar solo. I just asked that 75% of the game he plays songs we all know.”

There’s been just a handful of players that have embraced a part-time role yet have the capability to change a game the way Clarkson has. Against the Raptors last week, the Filipino sniper surpassed San Antonio legend Manu Ginobili to move into ninth place all-time among scorers off the bench since 1968-69 when tracking started.

Some of the best backups to ever do it like Ginobili, Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford, Eddie Johnson and Vinnie Johnson, the original microwave, have demonstrated that a bench scoring specialist can change games. And that’s exactly what Clarkson did once again last night.

