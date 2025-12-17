Three Key Takeaways from Knicks Championship Victory Over Spurs

The New York Knicks finally ended their 52-year championship drought, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 in the NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Despite Jalen Brunson's uncharacteristic shooting struggle (11-of-27) and Karl-Anthony Towns dealing with an injury, the Knicks mounted a breathtaking fourth-quarter comeback from an 11-point third-quarter deficit to claim their first major trophy since 1973.​

OG Anunoby emerged as the star of the championship game, exploding for a game-high 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting while adding nine rebounds and draining five three-pointers. The Knicks outscored San Antonio 35-19 in the fourth quarter, showcasing the offensive firepower and depth that carried them through the entire tournament.

This victory proved that New York belongs among the league's elite contenders and has the blueprint to dominate during the regular season.

Anunoby's Breakout Performance Proved Knicks' Depth Is Championship-Level

OG Anunoby's masterclass 28-point performance was the defining moment of the championship game, proving that the Knicks have legitimate scoring threats beyond Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

When Brunson struggled with his shooting efficiency, Anunoby stepped into the void and delivered exactly what New York needed in crunch time.

His five three-pointers showcased the outside shooting capability that makes this Knicks roster so difficult to defend, and his ability to attack downhill and finish above the rim gave San Antonio's defense no respite.​

What made Anunoby's performance even more impressive was his 10-of-17 efficiency, proving this wasn't a volume night filled with misses, he was simply unstoppable. The London-born forward's versatility forced the Spurs to make uncomfortable defensive adjustments, particularly when Victor Wembanyama was attempting to contain him.

Fourth-Quarter Explosion Demonstrates Knicks' Clutch Championship Mettle

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots the ball past New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Knicks' devastating 35-19 fourth-quarter run was the most dominant stretch of the entire game, and it revealed why New York deserves to be considered a legitimate Finals contender this season. After trailing for much of the second and third quarters, the Knicks stormed back with a 12-1 run to start the fourth and never looked back.

Jordan Clarkson ignited the decisive surge with back-to-back three-pointers, while Tyler Kolek made fearless drives to the rim and delivered clutch free throws. Mitchell Robinson's relentless rebounding effort, including 10 offensive boards, continued breaking San Antonio's resistance on the glass and extending possessions.

Brunson's Playmaking Kept Knicks in Control Despite Shooting Struggles

Dec 15, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) at press conference prior to the Emirates NBA Cup championship at the T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Jalen Brunson's 11-of-27 shooting night appeared concerning on the surface, his eight assists and playmaking acumen kept the Knicks' offense flowing and set up his teammates for success. This is the mark of a true leader, when your shot isn't falling, you find other ways to impact the game. Brunson won the NBA Cup MVP award, validating his importance to the championship run despite the shooting inefficiency.​

After dropping 40 points in the semifinal against Orlando and 25 in this championship game, Brunson proved he has championship DNA that transcends individual scoring nights.

