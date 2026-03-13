Knicks Release Brutal Injury Report Before Pacers Showdown

New York Knicks fans, it might be time to start worrying

The latest update to the official NBA injury report has downgraded Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jeremy Sochan to doubtful. With the postseason on the horizon, head coach Mike Brown and the Knicks' bench depth are about to face their biggest test of the season.

Latest Knicks Injury Report

Josh Hart – Doubtful | Injury/Illness – Left Knee Soreness

– Doubtful | Injury/Illness – Left Knee Soreness Karl-Anthony Towns – Doubtful | Injury/Illness – Bilateral Knee; Bilateral Knee Soreness

– Doubtful | Injury/Illness – Bilateral Knee; Bilateral Knee Soreness Jeremy Sochan – Doubtful | Injury/Illness – Illness

– Doubtful | Injury/Illness – Illness Miles McBride – Out | Injury/Illness – Pelvic; Core Muscle Surgery (potentially sidelined until playoffs)

– Out | Injury/Illness – Pelvic; Core Muscle Surgery (potentially sidelined until playoffs) Dillon Jones – Out | G League – Two-Way ​

Josh​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hart has been open about revealing the price the season has taken on him physically. During a very honest chat on the Roommates Show, Hart went straight to the point about how he feels at the moment. When given a direct question on whether he was injured, Hart gave a straightforward ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌answer.

"Ankle, knees, back. It's tough right now," Hart admitted.

Hart went on to describe the grueling post-game maintenance routine that has now become his daily reality.

"As soon as I get out the game, go back, put my shirt on, got the knee venoms on, the back venom on. I got ice on knees, ankles, back. It's tough," he said.

If Hart, Towns and Sochan are ultimately ruled out, coach Mike Brown will be forced to lean heavily into his bench depth. Jordan Clarkson proved he can rise to the occasion; he delivered 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting and helped the Knicks erase an 18-point deficit in their win over the Utah Jazz.​

Jeremy ‍Sochan being listed as injured may raise some eyebrows, but it is not really surprising in light of the fact that he has barely registered meaningful minutes in recent outings. But his absence still chips away at Mike Brown's already-thin rotation options.

Knicks' Depth Will Be Tested

Feb 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown directs his team against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

New York experiencing all these injuries at once could hardly have been a worse time for them. Since Miles McBride is out of the lineup after his core muscle surgery and the possibility of him only coming back in the playoffs, the Knicks have very few reliable players on the bench.

Brown will require his bench players to deliver a steady, determined response, and the game against the Pacers will reveal how deep this Knicks team really is if all three are ruled out.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!