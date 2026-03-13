Knicks' Josh Hart Details Tough Injury Struggles

Josh Hart is not hiding how rough things have gotten for him physically. The New York Knicks guard-forward, who just celebrated his birthday on March 6, opened up on the latest episode of the Roommates Show about how much his body is putting up with this late in the season, and it paints a tough picture for New York heading into the playoffs.

When Nate Robinson asked Hart how things were going, Hart kept it honest:

"Dog days of the season as you know," Hart said. "We're good. You know, trying not to be too high, too low."

But when host Matt Hillman asked directly, "Josh, you a little banged up over there?", Hart did not sugarcoat it.

"Ankle, knees, back. It's tough right now," Hart admitted.

Robinson joked back, "Yeah, they say you can't have more than three ice packs or heat packs when you're playing, bro. It might be time to retire."

Hart laughed it off but then described his post-game routine:

"As soon as I get out the game, go back, put my shirt on, got the knee venoms on, the back venom on. I got ice on knees, ankles, back. It's tough," he said.

That level of maintenance just to get through each day is a real concern for a Knicks team that desperately needs Hart at his best heading into the postseason.

Hart Listed as Questionable, Missed Last Game

Hart​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ missed the last game against the Utah Jazz because of soreness in his left knee.

While ‍the team played without him versus Utah, Jordan Clarkson did not disappoint at all, scoring 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, hitting three threes, and helping the Knicks come back from an 18-point deficit to end the game with a win by a score of 134-117.

If Hart is out for additional time, Clarkson and Landry Shamet, as well as Jose Alvarado, will have to step up and take the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌responsibility.

Mar 9, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) speaks with head coach Mike Brown during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Knicks Cannot Afford This Injury Pile-Up

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks are already in a tight spot as Miles McBride is out because of surgery following a core muscle injury, and he is potentially sidelined until the playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns is also questionable due to bilateral knee soreness.

New York is aggressively aiming for playoff positioning, and losing Hart, one of their most versatile and high-effort players, for even a handful of games could really set them back.

