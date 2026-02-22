Knicks Release Injury Report Ahead of Bulls Clash

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks are traveling to Chicago with some momentum after what might be their most dramatic win of the season.

However, the official injury report shows a couple of familiar names that are worth checking before the tipoff at the United ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Center.

Per the NBA's official injury report released on Feb. 22, Mitchell Robinson is out with left ankle injury management, and Miles McBride remains sidelined recovering from pelvic core muscle surgery.

Neither​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ of the absences came as a surprise this time. Robinson has not played in two consecutive games this season.

The strategy is proving to work well, as the Knicks keep Robinson fresh by sitting him out of back-to-back games. He took the floor for 41 games in the current season, whereas he was able to play only 17 last ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌season.

McBride​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has not played for several weeks now. After having core muscle surgery at the beginning of the month, his recovery time was reported by SNY's Ian Begley to be six to eight weeks. The Knicks had already taken action at the trade deadline to acquire Jose Alvarado from New Orleans, and it seems like that decision is paying off very ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌well.

During the game against the Rockets, Alvarado scored eight points in 20 minutes and had five steals, including a steal of Kevin Durant that made Madison Square Garden buzz. For his last five games in New York, he has been averaging 11.2 points, four assists, and 2.6 steals per ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ victory felt really great after the situation against Detroit just two days earlier. Cade Cunningham came to Madison Square Garden and scored 42 points along with 13 assists in a 126-111 defeat that hurt.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report: How the Knicks Can Take Advantage

Feb 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Chicago is banged up heading into this one. Zach Collins is out with a toe sprain, Noa Essengue is out after shoulder surgery, Jaden Ivey is out with a knee condition, and Anfernee Simons is out with a wrist sprain. Nick Richards is questionable with foot soreness.

Without​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Robinson, Towns will carry the frontcourt alone, and Ariel Hukporti is likely to have some significant playing time as the backup center.

Jeremy Sochan, who not long ago joined the Knicks on a minimum contract after his buyout with San Antonio, brings versatility at the bench and provides Mike Brown with an additional choice to test lineups against a depleted Bulls front ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌line.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Rockets' comeback after the Detroit loss was a reminder of what the team can really do. Now, New York will be the one with the opportunity to build some momentum as they go into the season's business end after facing a Bulls team that is without some key players and is clearly just playing to finish the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌year.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!