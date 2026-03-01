Knicks Rookie Proves Jeremy Sochan Is Not the Answer

The New York Knicks blew out the Milwaukee Bucks 127-98 on Feb. 27, and while Jalen Brunson's 27 points headlined the night, something quieter was happening on the bench.

Mohamed Diawara, the 51st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, finished with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and a team-best +25. Not bad for a guy who was barely getting minutes a week ago and who is playing his first pro season.

But his minutes got reduced when the Knicks signed Jeremy Sochan off the buyout market after his Spurs release, thinking they would get much-needed depth for their rotation.

Brown explained the rotation shift by saying, "It could be Jeremy tonight. It could be Mo tomorrow night. Mo has played well. He's gotten better. Jeremy just hasn't had an opportunity to. And the biggest thing is, obviously between the two guys is Jeremy is in his fourth season, and he's a little bigger. He's a little stronger and he knows the league a little bit better."

So Diawara, a guy who had been steadily earning his spot all season, suddenly found himself watching from the bench and even picked up a DNP against Chicago.

Sochan has logged 35 total minutes as a Knick and scored just six points. It has looked like someone playing NBA 2K on Hall of Fame difficulty, where even a wide-open layup feels impossible.

To be fair, he did show some defensive instincts, including a block on Cade Cunningham that reminded everyone why the Knicks took a shot on him. But one block does not build a rotation spot, and with no outside shot to offer, he has not given Brown a reason to keep running him over a rookie who was already producing.

And that is the thing about Diawara. He was not just holding a roster spot before Sochan arrived. He was shooting well, guarding multiple positions, and doing it all on a 6-foot-9 frame with a 7-foot-4 wingspan. That is exactly the kind of 3-and-D forward that becomes invaluable when the playoffs come around.

Why Mohamed Diawara Needs Minutes Now to Be Ready in April

Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara (51) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Getting Diawara back into a consistent role down the stretch is not just a regular season decision. It is a playoff investment. The more game reps he gets with this group now, reading Brunson's drives, knowing where Towns is posting up, understanding Bridges' cutting patterns, the more natural everything feels come April.

That chemistry only comes from playing together, not from watching.

And when the playoffs come, matchups change every single game. Coaches make adjustments, lineups get smaller, and suddenly you need a guy who can guard a wing one possession and a power forward the next.

Diawara's 7-foot-4 wingspan and ability to switch across multiple positions make him a genuinely valuable piece off the bench.

The Knicks already have it, and he cost them the 51st pick in the draft. Second-round picks almost never carve out a real rotation role on a contending team in their rookie year.

Teams that make deep playoff runs always have that one reliable bench piece who does the dirty work quietly. Sets the screen, hits the corner three, guards the other team's best wing for two minutes without flinching. Diawara is built for exactly that role. The Knicks just need to trust him enough to let him do it.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!