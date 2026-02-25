Mohamed Diawara Primed to Replace Knicks' Recent Waiver Pickup

The New York Knicks made what looked like their final midseason swing of the season, days following the NBA trade deadline's close, filling their last remaining roster spot with former prospect-turned-buyout option Jeremy Sochan.

The career-San Antonio Spur was drafted ninth overall in 2022 for his defensive versatility and high offensive feel at 6-foot-8, but that scoring intrigue never panned out at his previous stop.

Still, he'd proven enough as an irritant on the other end of the floor to warrant a test drive out of Knicks head coach Mike Brown, as he's always looking for that final defender to shore up the edge of his rotation.

He laid out Sochan's idealized role as an instant minute-eater shortly before the Knicks' return from the All-Star break, though it sounded as if the forward's entrance would directly complicate a more valued member of Brown's platoon.

It sounded as if Mohamed Diawara would be boxed out of the role he'd come to earn, but recent developments suggest that he could be back as a regular in no time.

Feb 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan (20) blocks a shot by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sochan appeared in three Knicks games since making the cross-country move, totaling four points, two buckets, three boards and a block in 25 minutes. That statline does not include a single finish as a positive on New York's box score, as he remains very much-held back by his complete lack of an outside jump shot.

The same assessment can't be made of Diawara, who's armed with an intriguing jumper of his own to pair with the defense and functional instincts that Sochan's draft stock initially promised. He's been held to 11 total minutes since Sochan arrived, including netting a DNP in the Knicks' most recent win over the Chicago Bulls, but the Pole's disappointment should clear the way for the impressive rookie's rotational return.

Sochan's Short Leash

Brown promised that Sochan would get a quick spin upon choosing New York as his next destination, but never openly claimed to have made the forward any indications that he'd always have minutes waiting for him.

Feb 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after his three point basket with forward Mohamed Diawara (51) as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Diawara's already done the near-impossible by lapping every other member of the Knicks' young core and clinching a treasured reserve 3-and-D slot in the lineup, proving to his veteran head coach that rookies can factor into win-now environments. And while Sochan had an attractive-enough background to earn him elite standing in an underwhelming draft years ago, he was released from the contending Spurs for a reason.

Diawara has been ready to do whatever's required of the Knicks all season long, and now that his potential replacement looks nowhere near ready to contend, he should have no problem playing his way into filling in for the descending Sochan.

