Knicks Stars Earn All-Tournament Team Honors Following Cup Win

The New York Knicks convincingly prevailed as the victor of the Emirates NBA Cup games, plowing through their Eastern Conference slate before handling the upstart San Antonio Spurs in the crowning in-season tournament championship game.

Jalen Brunson looked the part of the star of a contending team in averaging 33.3 points in the Knicks' three win-or-go-home matchups, seemingly emerging every time his team needed a bucket. For his efforts, the odds-on favorite to win Cup MVP converted on expectations in winning the tournament's top individual honor.

He wasn't done receiving accolades for his string of clutch performances, though, and as it turns out, his Knicks weren't done fielding shoutouts. Brunson's place on the all-tournament team was a no-brainer, but he was joined by his Karl-Anthony Towns to mark New York as the only squad represented twice on the distinct list.

Stacking Up the Mentions

Brunson's co-star was a lot streakier in Cup play than the steadier point guard, but he was hard to miss when he was hot. Towns canned nine of the 11 shots he took to dismantle the Orlando Magic and advance to face the Spurs, and his presence as a stretch big was important in that deciding match.

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and center/forward Mitchell Robinson (23) holds the the Emirates NBA Cup trophy after victory over the San Antonio Spurs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There, the Knicks prevailed behind a deep rotation of defenders and rebounders, an identity that Towns has learned to fit into with increased run in Mike Brown's system. Mitchell Robinson added to his growing legacy as a big-game performer in the Las Vegas final, and thanks to Towns' growth as a gigantic defender in space, the Knicks didn't fold without the presence of their part-time rim-protector.

On top of the two Knicks who made the final team's cut, a third contributor finished just a few votes short of joining Brunson and Towns here. OG Anunoby earned seven votes in the revealed standings, just four votes shy of tying Luka Doncic and De'Aaron Fox for the fifth spot on the all-tournament squad.

He was instrumental on both ends of the floor, and actually led New York in scoring with 28 points to beat San Antonio. The burly defense he's consistently offered across his two years in New York felt huge in every matchup, as he proved once-and-for-all that he can be the third-best player on an inner-circle contender.

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) dribbles the ball past San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the second half during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The age of the big three has long come and gone in the eyes of most team-builders across the NBA, but it's hard not to dream big about what the new and improved trio around which that the Knicks have built the emerging eastern favorite can accomplish. A Cup win can just be the start for a team that's looking as competent as they have on both ends of the floor.

