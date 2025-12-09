Mike Brown Embracing First High-Stakes Opportunity with Knicks

The NBA Cup is only entering its third year as a featured component of the season's schedule, but it's already producing opinions all across the spectrum as fans determine whether they in-season tournament does it for them.

Those who choose to lambast the league's experiment point to the manufactured hype that's naturally attached to the introduction of a round robin-type format in the middle of the season, and the gaudy court designs certainly won't do it for everyone. Even if some of the excitement can seem forced, it can't be denied that any semblance of stakes are welcome in shaking up the long crawl of the 82-game format.

Mike Brown certainly won't say no to the opportunity in his first season as the New York Knicks' head coach, as he looks for any edge he can clasp on to in readying his new team for another postseason run. They've done their best to combat injuries in jumping out to a 17-6 record, but they still have a long way to go before anyone's completely buying into the same core's surpassing last season's Eastern Conference Finals high-water mark.

“Life is short, and you want excitement in your life, so you try to put yourself in positions where you have ‘pressure’ at times, and that’s something that if you’re a competitor and you want some excitement in your life, you embrace it," Brown said.

"But also, it helps prepare you for times down the road when you’re put in the same situation, and so during the regular season, this is probably about as close as you can get to simulating a playoff run. And so we try to talk about it, add more pressure to it so our guys will embrace it, handle it the right way so our guys will go get it.”

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown yells out instructions in the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Locating the Breaking Point

Brown's no stranger to Cup action, having advanced to the knockout round in the 2023 Cup games during his time leading the Sacramento Kings before falling to the New Orleans Pelicans. His Knicks have similarly dominated their seeding opportunities before pairing with the high-profile coach, but neither parties have ever prevailed to the semi-finals or beyond.

The Knicks do, however, understand the playoffs, having appeared in seven postseason series over the last three seasons. Brown's already proven willing to test his roster in implementing a more creative offense, and has a perfect chance to see what happens when he throws his guys into the deep end in a midweek matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

And if elimination basketball isn't enough to entice the players, the money on the line will surely sweeten the deal of winning Cup honors. “I applaud Adam Silver, and the NBA for trying to continue to find ways to entice guys to feel like this is a big deal," the coach sad. "And it’s not all about the money, but the reality of it is it plays into it. Whether you make a little or you make a lot, the money on the table is a big deal to almost everyone.”

For someone like Brown, the subject of the highest-profile coaching hunt of the summer who landed in the league's biggest market, can do something special with the hand he's been dealt. Taking home the Cup may not have the historical stakes of the Larry O'Brien trophy, but he sees a chance to implement a winning process that'll surely come in handy later in the Knicks' campaign.

