Knicks Stars React to Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Night

The NBA world stopped in its tracks on March 10. Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo put together one of the greatest individual performances in league history, scoring 83 points against the Washington Wizards in a 150-129 win. Even the New York Knicks, preparing for a busy stretch, could not stay silent. KAT and Jalen Brunson reacted right after the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns was one of the first big names to react. The Knicks star tweeted "@Bam1of1 going CRAZY."

Adebayo dropped 31 points in the first quarter alone, had 43 at halftime, and kept going all the way to 83.

Jalen Brunson did not need a long speech. His post on X read just two words: "Bro what."

NBA​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Twitter may have been celebrating Bam, but the fans' focus soon shifted to the Knicks' main two scorers. Quite a few tagged KAT and Brunson, wondering when New York's stars would surprise them with such an amazing performance again. The timing could not be more interesting.

The Knicks will play the Washington Wizards at home on Sunday, March 22nd, the same team Bam scored 83 points against. The fans are already keeping a close eye on KAT and Brunson to see how they will ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌react.

A Perfect Stretch for Knicks to Rise

New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York has an excellent chance to make the most of their situation. Their next games with the Wizards, Indiana Pacers, and Golden State Warriors could be the perfect opportunity for the Knicks to move up the ladder.

Such moments are when top players really differentiate themselves. KAT should step up and play like the leading big man that the team regards him to be, and Brunson has to be the main playmaker New York can trust for the final stages of the game. Since playoff spots are still a matter of competition, every victory is important - and these next games are certainly ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌winnable.

How Knicks Beat the Jazz

Utah is walking into this game severely shorthanded. Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jusuf Nurkic are all listed OUT, leaving the Jazz frontcourt completely exposed. On the other hand, Josh Hart is listed as questionable on the New York Knicks' injury report.

Brunson should have a field day; he already dropped a monster performance when the Knicks crushed Utah 146-112 in December.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Jazz are also among the worst defensive teams in the league, giving up more than 124 points per game, a figure that increased as the season went on.

It will be nearly impossible to stop Brunson and KAT in the pick-and-roll since there is no rim protection. At the time of tip-off, the Knicks' chances of winning are a commanding ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌86.6% as per ESPN.

