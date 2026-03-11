Josh Hart Included on Knicks' Injury Report Before Jazz Clash

The New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference at 41-25 and wrapping up a Western road trip. Next, they face the Utah Jazz, and one name keeps finding its way back onto the injury report.

According to the NBA's official injury report, Josh Hart is listed as questionable with left knee soreness.

Hart has been banged up through this road swing already. He came into the Denver game questionable with a lower back contusion, played anyway, and put up 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting in a 142-103 win. That was a good night, but honestly, it was his best scoring performance in nearly a month.

Since February 1, Hart has averaged just around 10 points per game. The shot has not been falling the way it usually does. Against the Spurs earlier this month, he went 4-of-14 from the field. But he still finished that game with 10 rebounds, seven assists, and a steal as the Knicks won by 25.

That is the thing about Hart. Even when he is cold from the floor, he is still affecting the game in four or five other ways. He crashes the offensive glass, holds his man on defense, moves the ball, and keeps possessions alive. Those contributions do not always jump off the box score, but Mike Brown and this team feel them.

Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists across 54 games. He has been a starter since late November, and the Knicks have leaned on him heavily ever since.

Mar 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles up court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Josh Hart Has Been Dealing With Injuries All Season Long

Hart's body has taken a real beating this season. He rolled his right ankle on Christmas Day and missed eight games. Then came a lower back contusion on this current road trip, and now left knee soreness. For a player who plays as physically as he does, that is a lot to absorb in a few months.

He has spoken openly about the grind.

"You're not just preparing for 82 games," Hart said, per Heavy's Alder Almo. "You're preparing for potentially 95 to 100 games."

That mindset is everything for a guy like him, who relies on effort and physicality more than most.

The Knicks handled Utah 146-112 when these two teams met in December, with Jalen Brunson putting up 33 points. The Jazz are 20-45 this season, so New York should be fine either way. Getting Hart through these final weeks healthy matters far more than the result against Utah.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!