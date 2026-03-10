Ugly Knicks Habit Is Catastrophic Playoff Disaster Waiting to Happen

The New York Knicks have been one of the better teams in the East this season, and some of their recent performances prove it.

They went into Denver and blew the Nuggets out on the road, which is not something many teams can do. But sandwiched around that win is a turnover problem that keeps showing up against other teams on the schedule.

Against Oklahoma City, New York committed 16 turnovers and gave up 23 points off them. The Thunder won by three, and those 23 points off turnovers were the difference. The Knicks had enough firepower to win that game, but they just kept handing possessions back at the worst moments.

Then came the win in Denver, which looked like things were clicking. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson were in control, the ball was moving, and New York looked like a genuine contender. Two days later, the Los Angeles road trip started and the old habit came right back.

Against the Lakers, the Knicks turned it over 19 times and surrendered 21 points off those mistakes. Coach Mike Brown called out ball security after the game.

The very next night against the Clippers, his team posted 20 turnovers and conceded 24 points off them. Back to back losses, back to back turnover disasters.

Can the Knicks Fix Their Turnover Problem Before the 2026 NBA Playoffs

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots a free throw in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What makes those three games so concerning is that the opponents were not doing anything special to force those turnovers. The Knicks were largely beating themselves, throwing the ball into traffic, losing handles in transition, and making careless decisions in moments that needed composure.

That is a problem that does not get easier in the playoffs. If anything, it gets exploited more deliberately. Teams prepare specifically for mistakes like this, and a defense that knows New York will gamble in the passing lanes is going to set traps all night. The Pacers did exactly that last postseason, and it was also a reason the Knicks went home early.

New York's season average sits at 13.0 turnovers per game, which looks fine on paper. But against OKC, the Lakers and the Clippers, that number jumped to 16, 19 and 20. The harder the competition, the worse it gets.

That is the version of this team that playoff opponents are going to be preparing for, and the Knicks have about a month to prove it is not who they actually are.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!