Knicks Stars Share Funny Scouting Reports Before All-Star Game

The New York Knicks stars, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, know each other's games inside and out. They've spent the season as teammates, but last night, they were opponents at the All-Star Game.

A video on social media showed the two stars having some fun before tip-off. They broke down each other's weaknesses like they were preparing for a real opponent.

Brunson started things off with his scouting report on Towns.

"Scouting report for KAT, be physical to him, make him go left, try and go right. Play any position besides centre."

Towns fired back with his take on how to defend Brunson.

"Scouting report for Jalen Brunson. Hard left hand, step back, looking for that dribbling right, step back. Yeah, make him shoot right hand layups."

we like it better when they’re on the same team 😅 pic.twitter.com/LZxsPlMJA2 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 15, 2026

Both players were smiling through the whole thing. These are tendencies they've picked up from practicing against each other all season.

One Night as Opponents

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) of the New York Knicks and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of the New York Knicks react during the shooting stars competition during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NBA's new All-Star format put Brunson and Towns on different teams. Brunson earned a starting spot on Team USA Stripes after averaging 27 points and 6.1 assists this season. Towns made Team World as a reserve, ranking second in the league with 11.9 rebounds per game.

They were already celebrated together this weekend. Brunson and Towns teamed up with Knicks legend Allan Houston to win the Kia Shooting Stars competition. They scored 47 points in the final round to beat Team Cameron and bring home another trophy for New York.

That was on Feb. 14. Last night at Intuit Dome, Brunson got the better of Towns as Team Stripes snuck past Team World 48-45 to advance to the championship game. Brunson shot 3-for-5 from the field with eight points, two assists and a rebound, while Towns shot 2-for-2 from the field with six points and two boards.

The playful video they recorded showed they weren't taking it too seriously, but those scouting reports weren't wrong. Brunson really does favor his left hand and that stepback jumper. Towns really does work better away from the basket.

These are things the Knicks have built their offense around all season. Both players understand what makes the other effective, which is exactly why their partnership in New York has worked so well.

Now, they'll go back to being teammates. New York sits at 35-20 heading into the break, and both players will be key to the playoff push when games resume. For now, they're enjoying the moment and giving fans a look at the chemistry that's helped make the Knicks contenders this season.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!