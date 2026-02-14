Knicks All-Star Game Roster Breakdown

The New York Knicks will have two players in the 2026 All-Star Game in Los Angeles, but Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns won't be on the same team, as the NBA's new format split them up across different rosters.

The league announced team assignments this week. Brunson landed on Team USA Stripes while Towns heads to Team World. The February 15 showcase at Intuit Dome in Inglewood marks the second straight year New York has had multiple All-Stars.

Brunson earned his second consecutive starter nod while putting up 27 points and 6.1 assists per game so far this season. He's also shooting 47 percent from the field and continues adding to his growing legacy in franchise history.

Towns made it as a reserve for the sixth time in his career. He's averaging 19.8 points and 11.9 rebounds this season. The NBA placed him on Team World because he represents the Dominican Republic internationally through his late mother.

Jalen Brunson Gets Veteran Company

Feb 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Team USA Stripes put Brunson alongside some heavy hitters. San Antonio's Mitch Johnson will coach the squad, which features LeBron James and Kevin Durant as the headliners. Jaylen Brown brings two-way play from Boston, while Donovan Mitchell adds scoring punch from Cleveland.

The roster also includes Kawhi Leonard, who got in as a late addition from commissioner Adam Silver. De'Aaron Fox and Brandon Ingram fill out the eight-man team. Ingram replaced Stephen Curry after the Warriors guard was ruled out with a knee injury, while Fox took over for Giannis Antetokounmpo following his calf strain.

The new format works as a mini-tournament with three teams. Each plays two 12-minute games in round-robin style before the top two squads meet in a championship matchup. If all three finish 1-1, point differential decides who advances.

Karl Anthony Towns Joins International Heavyweights

Team World won't have Giannis, but it still has plenty of star power. Toronto's Darko Rajaković will coach a roster loaded with Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, and Victor Wembanyama.

Pascal Siakam and Jamal Murray bring playoff experience while Deni Avdija and Alperen Şengün round out the group. Norman Powell moved from USA Stripes to Team World after Giannis got ruled out, keeping the international squad at eight players.

Towns has dealt with shooting struggles all season. His percentages are down across the board, but coaches voted him in largely because of his rebounding. He ranks second in the NBA in boards per game and has 37 double-doubles through 51 games.

New York heads into the break at 35-20, sitting third in the East. Back-to-back years with multiple All-Stars shows the Knicks remain a real contender despite working through some rough patches this season.

