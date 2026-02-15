Knicks Take Home Second Piece of Hardware This Year

When the New York Knicks won the NBA Cup in Vegas back in December, there was lots of talk about raising or not raising a banner.

Despite the previous two winners – the Bucks and Lakers – cementing their tournament victories with banners hanging in the Fiserv Forum and at Crypto.com, respectively, James Dolan opted to not celebrate the team's win over the Spurs atop the Madison Square Garden pinwheel roof.

The franchise secured another obscure title last night with their win of the 2026 Kia Shooting Stars competition that kicked off the NBA All-Star weekend festivities.

The Knicks trio of All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns and former sharpshooter Allan Houston, who previously played the event in 2012 alongside Landry and Cappie Pondexter, were the favorites entering the contest.

The Knicks Added Another Title To Their 2025-26 Resume

Team Knicks, which was rounded out by their celebrity passer, Rick Brunson, Jalen’s Dad and an assistant coach, opened the event with 31 points in the first round. That was good enough to advance to the finals against the Duke-filled Team Cameron that boasted a group of Jalen Johnson, Kon Knueppel, Corey Maggette and actor Anthony Anderson as their celebrity passer.

The cast of former Blue Devils put up 38 points, but New York exploded for 47 thanks to some last-second half-court shots from Brunson and Houston.

KNICKS ARE SHOOTING STARS CHAMPS ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/dESqyElGH1 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 14, 2026

The other two competing squads were Team All-Star, which had a collection of Scottie Barnes, Chet Holmgren, Richard Hamilton and online comedian Druski as the passer. There was also Team Harper, which consisted of Ron Harper Sr. and his two sons, Ron Jr. and Dylan. Rapper 2 Chainz was their passer.

The timed shooting competition featured a new, faster two-round format and gave each squad one minute and ten seconds to score from seven rotating spots around the basket and 3-point line. Made shots were worth two, three or four points.

The current format involves teams of two current NBA players and a retired NBA player. For many years, the teams were formed of an NBA Star along with a WNBA player and a retired legend.

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) of the New York Knicks and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of the New York Knicks react in the shooting stars competition during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

The event was a longtime staple of All-Star weekend and brought some nostalgia back. It debuted during the 2004 All-Star weekend and ran annually through 2015 before being discontinued. From 2004 to 2012, players represented their teams' cities, which Team Knicks represented proudly.

During the last three iterations of the contest, Team Bosh, a threesome of Chris Bosh, Dominique Wilkins and Swin Cash, won them all and became the only three-time winner.

For the Knicks, it's another trophy. Not another banner, however. A chance to do that and earn a Trophy trifecta lies ahead this spring.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!