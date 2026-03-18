Knicks Starting Five Could Look Very Different Very Soon

Mike Brown is not blind. The New York Knicks have been struggling with slow starts all season, and the heat around their starting lineup has been building for weeks. Although it was a dominant 136-110 win over Indiana, there is much more to discuss about the impact and role of the starting five.

When asked directly about a possible lineup change, Brown did not shut down the idea.

"It's not too late to do anything. If I feel the need, I will. I'm not thinking that right now," Broan said, per James Edwards III of The Athletic. I'm concentrating on each individual because, like you said, we've started different people at different times. It's collectively."

That is as close to a warning shot as any Knicks starter should want to hear right now.

The Three Untouchables in the Starting Five

Mar 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

First​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ of all, let's clear one thing up. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby aren't going anywhere. They are the core players of this team and it's pretty much impossible to find a decent argument for benching any of them. Brunson is the most skillful player in the squad, KAT poses a huge problem for opponents every night, and Anunoby scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting against Indiana. Those three are definitely starting.

The discussion concerns the remaining two positions ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌only.

The Hart and Bridges Question Has a Clear Answer

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ simplest option would be to have Mikal Bridges as the first one to be benched. Since the All-Star break, he has been scoring only 10.5 points on average, and his three-point percentage has taken a sharp dip. It was only very late in the game that he got his 10 points versus the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Pacers.

Here's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a fair take: Brown really ought to just give Bridges a break when they're playing very tough teams, use him as a bench player when they have a good lead, and let him regain his confidence gradually without feeling that he is under pressure.

"To try to get anybody that hadn’t shot it well from the three-point line to get another look, especially in a game like this, was a good thing, You talk about Mikal’s streak and his durability – when he turned his ankle (in the first quarter), I was like, 'Whoa.' So for him to be able to somehow some way fight through that was good to see. So to try to get him an extra look or two down the stretch was something that we wanted to do." Mike Brown said, as per SNY's Ian Begley.

Landry Shamet has proven he can start. Over eleven starts this season, he is averaging 9.2 points. Jordan Clarkson just dropped 27 off the bench against Utah. Both offer more reliability right now than a Bridges who is visibly searching for himself.

Josh​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hart does make the situation a little complicated. Despite the fact that he is not a typical shooter, his rebounding, passing and defensive efforts get him a level of difficulty in being replaced in the main line-up that is still quite unique.

His 33-point career night against Indiana was a one-time shot - scoring was never really what mattered about him. For the time being, Hart is the one who keeps his place.

Brown said it himself. If he feels the need, he will make changes. The Pacers game gave him every reason to finally feel that need.

The Suggested Knicks Starting Five

OG Anunoby

Karl-Anthony Towns

Jalen Brunson

Landry Shamet: Steps in for Bridges

Steps in for Bridges Josh Hart: Keeps his spot for now. His rebounding, passing and defensive energy make him uniquely hard to replace. (Against easier opponents, Jordan Clarkson could slot in here to manage Hart's minutes, keep him fresh and avoid any potential injury concern heading into the playoff run.)

Off The Bench

Mikal Bridges: Comes off the bench in comfortable leads, contributes defensively without the pressure of performing as a starter

Comes off the bench in comfortable leads, contributes defensively without the pressure of performing as a starter Jordan Clarkson

Jose Alvarado

Mitchell Robinson

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