Josh Hart Drops Knicks Career-High in Points in Blowout Win Over Pacers

The New York Knicks were just playing on a different level, defeating the Indiana Pacers 136-110 in dominant fashion. Six players reached double figures as New York controlled the game from the opening tip to the final minutes. Leading the charge was Josh Hart, who turned in the best scoring night of his Knicks career, a performance that sends a loud message to the entire Eastern Conference.

Hart was nothing short of sensational. The guard had a career-high 33 points as a Knick, shooting a jaw-dropping 12-of-13 from the field (90%) and a perfect 5-of-5 from three-point range.

Hart added seven rebounds and five assists, putting on one of the most efficient all-around performances seen at the Garden this season.

His first-quarter momentum, fueling back-to-back buckets to keep Indiana off-balance, set the tone early and the Pacers simply never recovered from it.

OG Anunoby Dominates and Jordan Clarkson Steps Up

OG​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Anunoby was a complete mismatch that Indiana really couldn't defend at all throughout the game. The forward scored a huge 26 points on an amazing 10-of-13 shooting from the field, hitting 4-of-5 from three-point range while also grabbing 8 rebounds. His capability to score both in transition, from deep, and also at the rim left him essentially unguardable for 29 minutes.

Equally important was Jordan Clarkson coming off the bench. He contributed 10 very effective points on 5-of-9 shooting, and in the fourth quarter, he was calm and collected, hitting a couple of very important baskets when the Knicks were putting the game out of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌reach.

Mikal Bridges Finds His Groove Late

Mar 9, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Mikal​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Bridges didn't rack up too many points in the first three quarters and even seemed a bit lost on the court at times. Throughout the game, he made only 2 of his 6 three-point attempts, really struggling to get into the zone.

Nevertheless, in the last quarter, when the pressure was on, he behaved like a seasoned player, sinking two consecutive threes that brought his game total to 10 points.

On March 20, the Knicks will play the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, who are having an awful 17-51 season. As New York is going from strength to strength, one would assume Brooklyn is not really looking forward to this one, right?

If Hart and company show up anywhere close to the level they did against the Pacers, it will result in an easy win.

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