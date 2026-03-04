Knicks Get Steal in Latest NBA Mock Draft

With the arrival of the final quarter of the NBA regular season, the New York Knicks are solely focused on finishing strong and heading into the postseason as healthy as possible and with positive momentum.

They are one of the few teams that look to have legitimate championship aspirations. They have fared well against most playoff teams in the Eastern Conference, outside of the Detroit Pistons, and have had the number of some Western Conference contenders as well, such as the San Antonio Spurs.

Alas, while the Knicks have their attention on the postseason, there are other franchises that are already preparing for the summer and 2026-27 NBA season. Mock drafts are starting to pop up as well in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft class.

Despite the draft not being their main focus right now, New York is going to have an opportunity to add impactful talent. That is exactly what they do in a recent mock shared by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic (subscription required).

Knicks land Cameron Carr in recent NBA mock draft

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) during warmups before the game against the BYU Cougars at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With the No. 25 pick in the mock, the Knicks land Baylor Bears shooting guard Carmeron Carr. It is a selection that Zach Harper of The Athletic loved for New York in his recent newsletter, The Bounce.

“Cameron Carr going to the Knicks at 25 is a massive steal, in my opinion. He’s a 6-foot-6 guard who can put it on the ground and has proven his outside shot is legitimate. He can also play right away for the contender,” he wrote.

Adding a player of Carr’s caliber to the roster at this stage of the draft would be incredible for the Knicks. While his stock is currently in the mid-20s, he has the profile of a player who could rapidly rise during the pre-draft process and with some showcase performances during postseason play.

He is someone who has proven capable of creating offense on a nightly basis as one of the best scorers at a high-major program.

Cameron Carr could be Landry Shamet replacement

Feb 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) dribbles up court against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Not a consistent part of the Tennessee Volunteers' rotation his first two years in college, the scoring wing has blossomed in Waco. He is averaging 19.2 points per game on an impressive .508/.382/.796 shooting split to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

With the future of Landry Shamet up in the air because of some salary cap restraints, New York could have an immediate need on the wing this summer. Carr is someone who could help replace the production of Shamet, especially on the offensive end, should he move on in free agency.

Defensively, Carr does have some work to do. He is an elite shot blocker for a wing, averaging 1.4 per game with great instincts rotating over as a weakside rim protector.

However, he doesn’t make much of an impact on that end in any other facet. In that regard, he would fail to replicate what Shamet brings to the Knicks, but he possesses the size and length to become a disruptor on that end of the floor.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!