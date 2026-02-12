Knicks Guard May Have Played Way to New Team

The New York Knicks are going to have some incredibly difficult decisions to make this summer with their roster.

They have done a wonderful job of avoiding the second apron and all of the brutal penalties that come with operating at that level with the team payroll. However, staying under that apron will prove challenging, especially with some of the players set to hit free agency.

A lot of attention will be on Mitchell Robinson, who has been dominant when able to get on the court this season. He is set to hit free agency, but he isn’t the only rotation player who will be seeking a new contract this summer.

Landry Shamet is also hitting unrestricted free agency after signing a one-year deal with the Knicks in two consecutive offseasons. This time around, there will be obstacles to bringing him back for a third time, including pursuit from other teams around the league.

Knicks could face competition from Magic for Landry Shamet

Feb 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic is one franchise to keep an eye on. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report put together a piece highlighting one player every NBA team will target in free agency in 2026 after the trade deadline passed.

Shamet was named the player for the Magic, while Tim Hardaway Jr. was named New York's free agent target. Would could lead to a swap of wing veterans on the roster this offseason? Money.

The money situation gets even more complicated for the Knicks if Jose Alvarado accepts his player option for the 2026-27 season. And that is before taking into account any potential hard caps being put into place if they made a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

During the interview process to become the Knicks' head coach, Mike Brown highlighted Shamet as a player who needed to see an increased role. He has turned to him as an integral player in the lineup, and the veteran has responded well.

Landry Shamet may have played his way off Knicks

Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) reacts after a score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

He is making 42.2% of his 3-point attempts through 30 games, while averaging 21.9 minutes per contest.

Along with the excellent long-range shooting, Shamet is also a highly regarded defender. He is viewed as the team’s best screen navigator and on-ball defender whenever Miles McBride is not in the lineup.

His impact on the team was made evident when he missed 25 games because of a shoulder injury earlier this season. Their performance on both ends suffered, and that will be yet another selling point for him when he hits free agency, that he impacts winning.

Shamet’s performance has certainly warranted a contract offer larger than the league minimum. Unfortunately, New York may not have the means to compensate him fairly.

As a result, something similar to what happened with Isaiah Hartenstein in the summer of 2024, when New York was limited to what they could offer him and the Oklahoma City Thunder took full advantage, presenting him with more money per year, could occur again.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!