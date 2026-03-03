Landry Shamet Breaks Down Knicks' Winning Formula

The New York Knicks didn't just beat the San Antonio Spurs; they outworked them, outphysicaled them and outsmarted them from the opening tip. The final score of 114-89 told the story, but it was veteran guard Landry Shamet who broke down exactly how New York made it happen.​

Shamet ended the night with seven points, three assists, and an amazing +19 rating in 25 minutes as a bench player. Although his stats were average good, his post-game comments were even more interesting. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

When asked about the Knicks' defensive growth, Shamet said, "I've been saying all year we're at our best defensively when we're dictating and not reacting. I think we did a good job of dictating and imposing ourselves tonight."

That mindset showed up immediately. Shamet pointed specifically to Josh Hart's first possession of the game, where Hart applied ball pressure.

"Those might not go noticed to the viewer at home," Shamet said, "But when you start the game on that note and everybody one through 15 sees that, it's like, OK."

It was a small moment that set a massive tone and the Spurs never recovered from it, as New York built a stunning 26-2 run in the first half.​

These​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ are the Knicks operating with focus. They're not just waiting to see what their opponents are going to do. They are dictating the pace, forcing teams to be on the back foot, and making each possession a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌struggle.

A Bench Built Different

The Knicks' bench contributed a total of 31 points, a number Shamet acknowledged with pride.

"We've got the luxury of having different flavors to kind of bring to the game," he explained. "How our bench unit plays can be different at times from how our first five play, and I think that's important to keep other teams off balance."

Mar 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) and San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) fight for a loose ball during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mohamed Diawara again had a fabulous night with 14 points off the bench, and Shamet had a specific message for the 20-year-old rookie.

"Every time the ball touches his hands, I'm yelling at him to shoot it," Shamet said.

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is difficult to overlook the larger perspective. With a record of 39-22 and the third seed in the Eastern Conference already secured, the Knicks are forming just the type of character that brings playoff success.

A second unit putting up 31 points, a defence that sets the pace instead of following, and experienced players such as Shamet pushing young players like Diawara, these are not merely the ingredients for a good regular season. What we see here is the gradual formation of a title-winning ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌strategy.

