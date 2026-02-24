Knicks' Landry Shamet Reveals Real Reason He Went Down vs. 76ers

There have been a lot of players contributing to the New York Knicks’ success during the 2025-26 NBA regular season.

One of the most unexpected contributors has been Landry Shamet. Signed to veteran minimum deals in two straight offseasons, he has become an integral part of the Knicks’ rotation and is someone that head coach Mike Brown trusts wholeheartedly.

When he missed 25 games because of a shoulder injury, it had a massive impact on New York’s ability to produce on the court. Since he has returned, he has elevated his performance to another level as a legitimate two-way producer.

Feb 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) warms up against the Detroit Pistons before the game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Shamet was able to avoid surgery, but re-aggravating the injury is always possible. Luckily, he has been able to stay healthy since his return and is experiencing no setbacks, putting to rest some concerns that arose from the fan base when he went down against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 11.

Landry Shamet has suffered no setbacks with shoulder injury

As shared by James L. Edwards of The Athletic on X, the veteran guard revealed during shootaround before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers that he has had no shoulder issues since returning to the court.

And the incident where he went down against the 76ers? Shamet shared that it was a blow below the belt that caused the reaction, nothing to do with his shoulder.

Today at shootaround, Landry Shamet said he hasn’t had any shoulder issues since coming back. He said he’s been asked a lot about when he went down in Philly.



“I got hit in the nuts.”



Lol — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 24, 2026

While getting hit in a sensitive region certainly hurts, Knicks fans have to be relieved to hear nothing is happening with his shoulder that will keep him out of the rotation.

He is too important to the team’s success to be missing any more action as New York looks to lock down a spot in the top four of the Eastern Conference. To move as high up in the standings as possible, they need Shamet to continue playing at a high level.

Since returning from injury on Jan. 15, his role has steadily increased. Shamet has played at least 20 minutes in 10 consecutive contests and 13 times out of 18 overall games.

His production has been stellar. In his 23.4 minutes of action, he is averaging 10.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is connecting on 42.6% of his 3-point attempts, providing elite floor spacing when on the court.

Along with his impact as a shooter offensively, Shamet is making an impact defensively. He has elite screen navigation skills, making him an ideal point-of-attack defender in Brown’s system. It has led to him being on the court more often than anyone would have predicted at crunch time.

The decision to give him more playing time is one that has certainly paid off. The Knicks are 12-6 since he returned, winning 12 out of their last 15 games.

Shamet was someone Brown identified even before accepting the job as a player who needed a larger role, and that confidence in the veteran has been rewarded with great play.

