Knicks Take Power Rankings Plunge as New Year Approaches

The New York Knicks are flexing their muscles after winning their last two games in clutch time.

Things could be better for the Knicks, which is why NBA.com writer John Schuhmann placed the team at No. 4 in his latest power rankings, one spot lower than the previous week.

"The Knicks couldn’t win in Minnesota without Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby on Tuesday, but they returned for Christmas and had 24 of the team’s 34 clutch points in narrow wins over the Cavs and Hawks," Schuhmann wrote.

"The wins over the Cavs and Hawks came by a total of five points. The possession game made the difference in both, with the Knicks garnering eight more shot opportunities than the opponent in both games."

"Karl-Anthony Towns had an incredible tip-in to put them up four with 29 seconds left against Cleveland, and Anunoby put them ahead in Atlanta with two free throws after ripping an offensive rebound away from Jalen Johnson. The Knicks rank second (behind Detroit) in shot-opportunity differential, having averaged 3.6 more per game than their opponents."

New York Knicks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. reacts to a foul call against the Atlanta Hawks | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Knicks Drop One Spot in Power Rankings

The San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are the only three teams ahead of the Knicks in the power rankings. The Knicks are at the top of the Eastern Conference, which is an achievement, but they are dreaming a little more than that.

In order for the Knicks to crack the top three again, they will need one of these teams ahead of them to slip. However, the only way they can do that is by controlling what they can control. The Thunder have not looked their best while the Nuggets are dealing with a number of injuries, and the Spurs are approaching their apex as a team. All three are due for a bit of a regression, so that could open the door for the Knicks.

The Knicks are staying on the road to close out the calendar year with games against the New Orleans Pelicans and a rematch of the NBA Cup Final against the San Antonio Spurs. That clash against Victor Wembanyama and his team should give the Knicks a chance to usurp that number one spot away from them.

After the end of the road trip, the Knicks will have a pair of games at home against the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers to kickstart the calendar year.

